Capitol Heights, MD

fox5dc.com

Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say

WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
CLINTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run: police

BOWIE, Md. - A woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say. The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50. Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
