Victim in deadly Southeast DC shooting was installing solar panels when he was killed, police say
WASHINGTON — A Baltimore man in D.C. for work was shot in killed in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, and detectives are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible. The shooting happened in broad daylight, around 3:41 p.m. That's when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the...
fox5dc.com
Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting...
WUSA
Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say
WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
Drive-by Shooting in Laurel, No Injuries Reported
LAUREL, MD – Police investigated a drive-by shooting Laurel on Wednesday and did not find...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
54-Year-Old Man Shot in Baltimore Early Friday Morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Residents of southwest Baltimore once again woke up to gunfire on Friday...
Suspect in Tyrone Walker Shooting Murder Arrested
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have announced an arrest in the murder case of...
fox5dc.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run: police
BOWIE, Md. - A woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say. The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50. Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.
Two Juveniles Shot In D.C., Police Looking For Possible Vehicle of Interest
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
15 and 12-year-old charged in stabbing death of PG County gas station worker
A 15 and 12-year-old are in custody, accused of murdering a gas station worker in Prince George's County.
Police release image of car connected to deadly double shooting in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Northwest D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near Connecticut Ave. and Florida Ave. in NW just after 9:30 p.m. In a press conference Thursday night, police said officers...
D.C. Police Search For Car Involved in Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Man Stabbed to Death Wednesday in Clinton
CLINTON, MD – A Mt. Rainier man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Clinton,...
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
Baltimore County Police Identify Man Found Dead Inside Burning Vehicle
BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore County Police say the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the...
Woman charged for shooting BB gun at Baltimore firefighters responding to call
BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested for firing BB guns at Baltimore City firefighters who were responding to a call, and then striking one with her car while leaving the scene on Monday. Alysha Williams was taken into custody Wednesday morning at her home and has been...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Armed Carjacking with Shotgun Reported in Pasadena
PASADENA, MD – Police said an armed carjacking took place early Thursday morning in Pasadena....
Shore News Network
