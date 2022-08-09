Parker Byrd moved out of ICU after 10th surgery

Related
WITN
Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday. Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating […]
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
WITN
New medical center to open in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A new medical facility will be opening soon in Eastern Carolina. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Agape Health Services’ new Plymouth location was held Thursday. The 10,000 sq. ft. building will house medical and dental services, an on-site pharmacy, and integrated care management services. Chief Executive...
ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
neusenews.com
100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health
Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
Pitt County Child Support offering free DNA testing Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Child Support is offering free DNA testing. It’s in support of Child Support Awareness Month. Testing is confidential and there has to be a paternity issue with no father on the birth certificate. Parents should bring an ID and birth certificate. “It’s critical for parents to know who the […]
WITN
POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
'A dangerous job:' Caswell deputy fifth NC deputy shot in line of duty in less than a month
Caswell County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Tyndall was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, making him the fifth deputy to be shot in the line of duty in North Carolina in less than a month.
FireRescue1
Dump truck hits, kills paramedic riding his motorcycle to work, N.C. officials say
KINSTON, N.C. — A beloved Eastern North Carolina paramedic was killed when a dump truck hit him on his way to work, news outlets reported. Melvin “Dennis” Fortney III is remembered as a hard worker who taught at a community college and shared his knowledge with new colleagues.
Another North Carolina law enforcement officer is dead. Here’s how many there have been
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The overnight shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County is the second such shooting this month in North Carolina and has officials speaking out on violence against law enforcement. “This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said […]
WITN
Man pleads guilty to shooting trooper in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. (WRAL) - A man will serve at least 34 years in prison for shooting a State Highway Patrol trooper in 2019. WRAL says John Jones pled guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury in connection to the shooting of Trooper Daniel Harrell.
Motorcyclist identified who died in Tuesday crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead […]
‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’; Moonshine locally made in eastern NC
After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern, eastern North Carolina area.
Goldsboro police seeking suspect after teen shot
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say they are looking for a suspect in a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday. Police responded around 7 p.m. to the 500 block of Hinson Street. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street. The teen, later identified as […]
WITN
Goldsboro teen charged in series of store break-ins
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with a series of convenience store break-ins where glass doors or windows were shattered to get inside. Goldsboro police charged the 16-year-old boy on Monday with the four break-ins, three of which happened at the same store. Police said the S&N...
Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
wcti12.com
Marine honored for saving the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro
A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.
