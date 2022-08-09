Read full article on original website
2 food delivery men robbed at gunpoint in front of Bronx building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three suspects wanted for robbing two food delivery men at gunpoint in front of a Bronx residential building, authorities said.
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Masked thieves steal $2 million in 21 seconds
Millions gone in much less than 60 seconds. The post Masked thieves steal $2 million in 21 seconds appeared first on Talker.
Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
Elderly store owner critically injured trying to stop shoplifters
NEW YORK - A 67-year-old Bronx store owner was knocked unconscious as he attempted to stop two shoplifters at his store on Thursday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened about 5 p.m. at 934 Morris Ave on a block of small businesses in Concourse Village. The two unidentified shoplifters grabbed...
Robber Pulls Off String Of High-End NYC Store Burglaries, Swiping $62K in Merchandise
Police are on the hunt for a thief believed to be responsible for a burglary spree at at least seven high-end stores in Manhattan, where the suspect has made off with more than $62,000 in stolen goods. Video obtained exclusively by NBC New York showed the man have a full-on...
NYPD: 10 suspects stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from store in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for at least 10 suspects who they say got away with almost $1 million worth of jewelry Thursday in the Bronx.It was the neighborhood's second brazen jewelry store robbery in less than a week and now business owners are speaking out, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. The two major jewelry store robberies happened within blocks of each other on East Fordham Road. "We are so scared. It's happened twice," a store owner said. Police said 10 suspects, including one displaying a gun, entered Revel Jewelers at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They allegedly sprayed six workers with bear repellant before...
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
Man's mangled body found in Brooklyn garbage chute
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was found around 4 a.m. in the chute of an apartment building on Gates Avenue, near Marcus Garvey Boulevard, in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
‘I Couldn't Even See:' Masked Thieves With Bear Spray Terrorize NYC Jewelry Store in $800K Heist
Police are searching for a group of 10 masked individuals they say carried out a sophisticated and coordinated robbery at a jewelry store in the Bronx, using bear spray to temporarily blind workers as they swiped $800,000 in merchandise. Video (above) shows the panic on East Fordham Road after the...
Bronx jewelry store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK - Several armed men stormed a Bronx jewelry store and robbed it at gunpoint on Wednesday. The NYPD says it happened at Renel Jewelers on E. Fordham Rd. in the Fordham Heights section. Several people who were inside the store were sprayed with what is believed to be...
Police: 2 wanted in Bronx robbery, assault on Morris Avenue
Two people are wanted for a Bronx robbery that took place back in July on Morris Avenue.
Police seek suspects in car robberies in the Bronx, Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a group of people suspected in a citywide car robbery spree.Investigators say there have been at least nine robberies in the Bronx and Queens from Aug. 1-9.In at least six cases, police say the suspects approached drivers sitting in their cars, showed a weapon, then forced them out before stealing their vehicle.At least three victims were either punched or thrown to the ground but not seriously hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man Stabbed 15 Times by These Two Suspects in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects...
52nd Precinct Unveils Stash of Unregistered Bikes, Scooters and ATVs Amid Cop Crack Down
Teams of NYPD officers are entering their 5th weekend of a citywide crackdown on illegal and or unregistered motorized dirt bikes, scooters, and All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Meanwhile, stores across the City continue to sell motorized scooters given there are seemingly no restrictions on such purchases. Officials from the NYPD...
Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens
Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.
Man stabbed, slashed during dispute aboard MTA bus in Harlem, attacker at large: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed during a dispute aboard an MTA bus in Harlem early Thursday, authorities said.
Body found decomposing in NYC apartment surrounded by containers labeled ‘biohazard’
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after making a disturbing discovery inside a Brooklyn apartment. Officers with the New York City Police Department were performing a wellness check at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon and saw the body of a 75-year-old man sitting in a chair once they got inside, WNBC reported.
Bronx fatal stabbing arrest: Teen charged in cab driver’s killing
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Baychester, according to authorities. Jaivon Cherry was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July attack, officials said. Police had previously said that Jorge Valentin, 30, […]
