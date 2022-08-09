ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Twenty-Year-Old and Two-Year-Old Son

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old and her two-year-old son from Gaithersburg. Delmy Bonilla and Oscar Fernando Benitez-Reyes were last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, leaving...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

100-year sentence upheld in killing of 2 Montgomery Co. teenagers

Maryland’s highest court upheld the 100-year sentence of a man who helped kill two Montgomery County high school students on the eve of their high school graduation. The Maryland Court of Appeals affirmed the second-degree murder convictions of Roger Garcia, 24, of Germantown. Garcia was the fourth man convicted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville townhome

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox40jackson.com

Maryland rideshare driver shot to death while on duty, police say

A Maryland man who was discovered dead in his car on Wednesday has been identified. The body of Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot injury in his car around 6:20 a.m., in a Temple Hills neighborhood, Prince George’s County Police said. When officers arrived,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’

A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
