Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Twenty-Year-Old and Two-Year-Old Son
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old and her two-year-old son from Gaithersburg. Delmy Bonilla and Oscar Fernando Benitez-Reyes were last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, leaving...
WTOP
100-year sentence upheld in killing of 2 Montgomery Co. teenagers
Maryland’s highest court upheld the 100-year sentence of a man who helped kill two Montgomery County high school students on the eve of their high school graduation. The Maryland Court of Appeals affirmed the second-degree murder convictions of Roger Garcia, 24, of Germantown. Garcia was the fourth man convicted...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville townhome
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
Police Say Thieves Targeting the Elderly and Minorities in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a series of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in Tyrone Walker Shooting Murder Arrested
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have announced an arrest in the murder case of...
Drive-by Shooting in Laurel, No Injuries Reported
LAUREL, MD – Police investigated a drive-by shooting Laurel on Wednesday and did not find...
fox40jackson.com
Maryland rideshare driver shot to death while on duty, police say
A Maryland man who was discovered dead in his car on Wednesday has been identified. The body of Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring, was found with a gunshot injury in his car around 6:20 a.m., in a Temple Hills neighborhood, Prince George’s County Police said. When officers arrived,...
Fatal Fire In Montgomery County Caused By Electrical Outlet Behind Sofa: Officials
A man is dead after a fire was started by an electrical outlet in a Burtonsville home, authorities say. Firefighters responded to an alarm sounding in the 14600 block of Monmouth Drive off Greencastle road around 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Shortly after,...
fox5dc.com
Man who stole $1,000 worth of steaks in Rockville wanted by police
Rockville Police are looking for a man who stole more than 50 steaks with a value of over $1,000 from Dawson's Market, a small business located in Rockville Town Square, on Tuesday morning. The man also took two 12-packs of beer, according to an employee of the store and attempted...
Baltimore County Police Identify Man Found Dead Inside Burning Vehicle
BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore County Police say the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the...
Arrest made in murder of woman found on fire in apartment in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman whom police found on fire in an apartment in Falls Church Wednesday. Maj. Ed O’Carroll with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers arrested Richard Montana, 47, of Arlington. O’Carroll said at a news […]
WTOP
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
Two Juveniles Shot In D.C., Police Looking For Possible Vehicle of Interest
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
37 Year-Old Shot in Western Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in...
24-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Maryland
BOWIE, MD- The Bowie Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Monday...
Man Stabbed to Death Wednesday in Clinton
CLINTON, MD – A Mt. Rainier man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Clinton,...
fox5dc.com
7-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 7-year-old child in Prince George's County is being treated for injuries after authorities say he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident was reported Wednesday, but it is unclear where or when the child was shot. The child is currently being held...
15 and 12-year-old charged in stabbing death of PG County gas station worker
A 15 and 12-year-old are in custody, accused of murdering a gas station worker in Prince George's County.
Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit
Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Shore News Network
109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0