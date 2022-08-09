ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

CBS New York

NYPD: 10 suspects stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from store in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for at least 10 suspects who they say got away with almost $1 million worth of jewelry Thursday in the Bronx.It was the neighborhood's second brazen jewelry store robbery in less than a week and now business owners are speaking out, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. The two major jewelry store robberies happened within blocks of each other on East Fordham Road. "We are so scared. It's happened twice," a store owner said. Police said 10 suspects, including one displaying a gun, entered Revel Jewelers at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They allegedly sprayed six workers with bear repellant before...
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
fox5ny.com

14-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in the lobby of a Bronx building early on Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a shooting call at E. 237 E. 194th St. in the Fordham neighborhood just after 1 a.m. They found Jacob Borbin...
PIX11

Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
norwoodnews.org

Woodlawn Subway Station: Gun Retrieved from Female Passenger’s Backpack

MTA chief safety and security officer, Patrick Warren, issued a statement further to news that a person was found to have been carrying a gun in the Woodlawn Road Subway Station, serving the 4 line. “The NYPD’s presence at subway stations continues to pay off as alert officers spotted a...
PIX11

Bronx fatal stabbing arrest: Teen charged in cab driver’s killing

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Baychester, according to authorities. Jaivon Cherry was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July attack, officials said. Police had previously said that Jorge Valentin, 30, […]
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City. Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs...
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
norwoodnews.org

Four Men, One from Kingsbridge Heights, Charged in Slaying of LA-Based Drill Rapper, MoneyGangVontae

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, that four men were indicted for murder and additional charges in the fatal shooting of Avanti Frowner, aka, “MoneyGangVontae,” an LA-based Drill rapper, as he left a pharmacy with a friend in the Crotona section of The Bronx in June. The rapper was in New York City for a show at the time of the shooting.
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
