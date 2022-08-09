ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Crawford County's COVID cases fall 25.3%; Ohio cases fall 7%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.2% from the week before, with 781,487 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 3.56% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Crawford County reported 142 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 190 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,335 cases and 218 deaths.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 58 counties, with the best declines in Montgomery County, with 1,431 cases from 1,781 a week earlier; in Hamilton County, with 1,865 cases from 2,180; and in Clermont County, with 490 cases from 604.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Jackson County with 515 cases per 100,000 per week; Pike County with 472; and Gallia County with 458. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 2,914 cases; Cuyahoga County, with 2,857 cases; and Hamilton County, with 1,865. Weekly case counts rose in 30 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Highland, Erie and Hancock counties.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, eight people were reported dead.

A total of 2,976,027 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 39,133 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 92,112,922 people have tested positive and 1,033,556 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 7. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,191
  • The week before that: 2,222
  • Four weeks ago: 1,715

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 72,801
  • The week before that: 72,098
  • Four weeks ago: 67,603

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 24 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 33 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

Comments / 0

