ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Record

Wayne, Ashland, Holmes COVID levels climb to medium on CDC map

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZBi3_0hA9JJvc00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded infection levels in Wayne, Ashland and Holmes counties from low to medium for the first time since 2021.

Despite this change, transmission rates and new COVID infections remain low compared to the Omicron wave of November through January.

Wayne, Ashland and Holmes are three of the 19 counties, including Stark and Richland counties, at the medium risk level for infection, according to the CDC. Only Seneca and Hancock counties remain at "low" risk.

Included in the 67 counties at "high" risk are the nearby counties of Summit, Coshocton, Huron and Lorain.

How the jump from 'low' to 'medium' risk is calculated

To calculate the level of infection risk by county, the CDC first looks at how many new cases per 100,000 people occurred in the last seven days.

That is broken down into those counties with fewer than 200 new cases and those with more than or equal to 200 new cases. Wayne and Holmes counties reported slightly more than 159 and nearly 76 new cases, respectively, according to the CDC.

Unvaccinated risk:As coronavirus cases spike, the unvaccinated are most at risk of severe illness

With both under 200 new infections, the indicator bumping the counties up from "low" was the number of new hospitalizations per 100,000 people in a seven-day period ranging between 10 and 19.9.

The two counties recorded an 11.7 admission rate.

Ashland County recorded more than 200 new cases in seven days at 284.2 cases per 100,000 people.

The CDC considers any county like Ashland at either medium or high levels.

Because Ashland County reported nearly 7 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 in the last seven days with 8% of staffed inpatient beds used by COVID-19 patients, the county is at a medium level.

Cases up in tri-county area with no deaths in the last week

All three counties saw cases rise as deaths remain at zero since last week.

Numbers differ from the CDC, Ohio Department of Health and a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, but all reflect a similar trend: cases are on the rise in Ashland, Wayne and Holmes while cases fall across Ohio.

Ashland County reported 155 cases and zero deaths in the latest week, according to the USA TODAY report, up from 152 cases and no deaths the week before. The county reported a total of 13,047 cases and 221 deaths.

Wayne County increased by 14 new cases from 184 to 198 from last week with zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 25,154 cases and 446 deaths.

Holmes County has the lowest number of cases with 37 this week and no deaths, up from 33 new cases and no deaths last week. The county reported a total of 5,352 cases and 185 deaths since early 2020.

Staying healthy going forward

Local health departments like those in Wayne and Stark counties are not surprised to see the infection rate change from low to medium.

"Other places in Ohio are going red, so it was a matter of time before we went up," said Nicholas Cascarelli, Wayne County health commissioner. "I wouldn't be surprised if we went to red in the coming weeks."

Like with other illness, Cascarelli recommends individuals and families do what they can to avoid coming in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Getting the vaccine and boosters are two of the most important measures individuals can take, he said.

"It's more infectious but not as deadly, but we still want to prevent people from getting serious illness and from being hospitalized," he said. "We want to help keep people safe who may not be able to fight the virus as well."

Reach Bryce by email at bbuyakie@adalton

On Twitter: @Bryce_Buyakie

Comments / 3

Related
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Public Health#Linus Covid#General Health#Stark
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.

MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH
worldatlas.com

11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie

Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
SANDUSKY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Public Library debate surrounding books continues at larger venue

ASHLAND — The debate over books at the Ashland Public Library rumbled on Thursday during the Ashland Public Library’s regularly scheduled meeting. The library’s board of trustees decided earlier this week to move the meeting to a larger venue, the sheriff’s annex, to allow for participation from an expected large crowd.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Leadership Ashland graduates a class of 21 community leaders

ASHLAND – The Leadership Ashland program graduated its 31st class in a program on June 23. The event was held at Paradise Found Event Center, where 21 community leaders were recognized for completion of the program. One Leadership Ashland Alumnus was recognized with the Outstanding Alumni Award. Local business BCU Electric sponsored the event.
ASHLAND, OH
ycitynews.com

DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley

The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Updated: R&D Excavating of Crestline says 'We are ready' for Westinghouse

MANSFIELD -- David Barnhart said he and Ryan Lykins are prepared for Westinghouse, one of the biggest jobs in their four-year old company's history. "We're ready for it," said the co-owner of R&D Excavating of Crestline, which on Thursday was awarded a nearly $4 million contract to demolish and remediate one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city.
CRESTLINE, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy