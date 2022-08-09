ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display

Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled

We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S

LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.
TourBox NEO photo and video editing controller €172

Transcontinenta has announced the availability of its TourBox NEO controller specifically designed for content creators allowing a wealth of shortcuts for your most used functions in a wide variety of different applications for video editing, photography and more. Equipped with 3 assignable dials, 1 with a clicking function and 11...
Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled

Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
Skullcandy Transparency headphones with net zero carbon footprint

Skullcandy has created a new environmentally friendly range of headphones in the form of Transparency with a net zero carbon footprint. The limited edition headphones contains carbon emissions equivalent of 12.14 kg, neutralized via carbon offset credits and are priced at $115 for the Hesh Evo wireless headphones or $50 for the Jib True 2 wireless earbuds offering the equivalent of 5.70 kg, neutralized via carbon offset credits.
How to use low power mode on iPhone

If you need to get some extra battery life out of your iPhone then you can use low power mode or power save mode on your device to extend your battery. This is a handy feature that Apple has built into the iPhone for times when you need to save battery usage on your iPhone. This could be when your battery gets lower than expected and when you want to extend how long it lasts that day.
MScreen ultrawide portable display $95 raises over $250,000 on Kickstarter

After launching their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign last month the engineers and design team responsible for creating the MScreen ultrawide portable display priced at just $95. Have raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 18 days remaining. The unique portable monitor provides users with an aspect ratio of 32:9 and can be used in both landscape and portrait orientations and features 100% sRGB , HDMI interface and a resolution of 1920 x 550 pixels.
OUVOPO home automation switch makes your appliances smart

If you have home appliances or analogue or mechanical switches you would like to control remotely, you may be interested in a new smart switch called the OUVOPO. Using the companion phone application the remote switch allows you to press buttons that you would not normally be able to control remotely. Enabling you to add extra home automation to your appliances even if they are not smart. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative home automation project from roughly $35 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).
Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and P14s mobile workstations unveiled

Lenovo has this month introduced new mobile workstations to its range featuring the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U-series processors in the form of the new Lenovo ThinkPad P15v and ThinkPad P14s. Equipped with Radeon PRO integrated graphics. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.
macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 released to developers

Apple has released macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac, the software was released along with a range of other new betas. These included IOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, watchOS 9 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, and iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad. The fifth...
Kia Xceed starts at £22,995 in the UK

The Kia Xceed crossover was made official last month and now Kia has revealed the pricing for the UK, the car will start at £22,995. The petrol models start at £22,995 and the PHEV models will start at £32,595, the first customer delivery will start in quarter three.
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official

Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
How to update Android carrier settings

We previously covered how to update your carrier settings on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to update your Android carrier settings on your Android Phone. Keeping your carrier settings up to date on your Android device will ensure that it has the latest software from your mobile provider.
LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology

Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
