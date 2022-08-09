ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland County ODNR Officer Nathan Kaufmann earns waterfowl award

By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
Nathan Kaufmann had no idea his supervisor had nominated him for a national award this spring.

"I got a copy of it when I got the award," Richland County's Ohio Wildlife Officer said.

He was honored last week with the Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year award by the Mississippi Flyway Council, a body composed of 14 states and three Canadian provinces established in 1952 to coordinate the management of migratory game birds in the Mississippi Flyway, which is a migratory route.

"The Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year award is presented to the law enforcement officer who exhibits exceptional dedication and service to protecting the Mississippi flyway’s waterfowl populations," an ODNR news release reads. "This award highlights officers who go above and beyond by protecting wetlands and waterfowl in their areas of assignment, educating waterfowlers, participating in waterfowl organizations, and promoting youth activities in hunting."

It's a big honor for Kaufmann, who is spending his career in his home county. He graduated from Shelby High School, then, in 2005, he earned a degree in fish and wildlife management from Hocking College. In 2008 he got a degree in fishery and wildlife management from the University of Idaho.

He was assigned by ODNR to Huron County in 2015, and return home in 2020 with an assignment to Richland County.

"In 2019, Officer Kaufmann was selected to be a K-9 officer handler," the ODNR news release reads. "He and his K-9 partner, May, are often asked to aid in investigations to locate key pieces of evidence. The pair also conducts demonstrations to promote and educate the public about Ohio’s wildlife."

May played no small part in helping Kaufmann earn the award from the Mississippi Flyway Council, and he's happy to pass along the credit.

The duo regularly patrol outside of their home county — in fact, they are the state's boots on the ground for all of ODNR's second district.

"It’s pretty much Richland County up to Lake Erie and over to Indiana," Kaufmann explained.

It was during the most recent waterfowl season that he and May were patrolling the Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area near the border of Marion and Wyandot counties when they observed a hunter shoot a Wood Duck out of season — there ended up being six Wood Ducks that were harvested illegally.

Later in the year, he and May were on patrol during rail and snipe season, which are types of migratory, marshland game birds. They found a group of hunters who shot down some interesting looking prey.

"I noticed that what they had shot were not rails or snipes," Kaufmann said. "We made contact with them and they turned out to be birds that you cannot harvest."

The hunters did not realize they were shooting non-game birds.

"We think it was an honest mistake," Kaufmann said. "But you have to be able to identify what you’re shooting at to make sure you know what it is."

In the past 12 months, the duo also helped lawmakers keep game bird hunting legal at Clear Fork Reservoir in Lexington after proposed legislation almost accidentally kept hunters from doing so.

"We met with the mayor and we attended a few city council meetings," Kaufmann said. "We promoted safe waterfowl hunting at Clear Fork Reservoir."

It's been a year to be recognized.

"Officer Kaufmann is dedicated to protecting waterfowl in Ohio," the ODNR news release reads. "He frequently contacts the public to enforce wildlife regulations and educate them on the importance of conserving waterfowl. Kaufmann’s attention to detail and investigative skills help him successfully apprehend poachers. He attends monthly meetings for local conservation clubs and participates in numerous special events each year."

And the recognition came while the officer was working one of his favorite seasons.

"Waterfowl is kind of unique," Kaufmann said. "When hunters get the opportunity to shoot some birds, it’s cool, but even if not, it's great to be out with your friends and family."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

