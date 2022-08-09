Looking for a tricky game on UGA football schedule? It may be a November trip to Starkville

The way things look inside four weeks before Georgia football kicks off its season, the Bulldogs will be a two-touchdown favorite in every game this season leading up to the SEC championship game.

In lines already published by FanDuel, Georgia is picked by 17 ½ points over Oregon, 15 over Florida, 15 ½ over Tennessee, 16 over Kentucky and 29 ½ over Georgia Tech.

There is no mention of Mississippi State, a team that was tied with Georgia in the fourth quarter on Nov. 21, 2020 in Athens before the Bulldogs won 31-24.

“We let one slip a little bit at Georgia,” sixth-year wide receiver Austin Williams said recently. “That’s always left a sour taste in our mouth.”

Could the Bulldogs’ first visit to Starkville since 2010 on Nov. 12 be a dangerous game following rivalry games against Florida and Tennessee?

“They’re a very, very tricky team,” Kentucky linebacker De’Andre Square said. “It’s a very, very good team. You have to prepare for them because they bring something to the offense that you don’t really see. You don’t really see too many teams run the Air Raid. If you don’t prepare right, they’ll sneak up on you. You have to rally to the ball. That’s the most important thing.”

More: How much are UGA coaches and athletic staff paid? Check our full salary database

If you give credence to the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll released Monday, Mississippi State is the fourth toughest SEC opponent on Georgia’s schedule. Only No. 21 Kentucky and Tennessee and Auburn, in others receiving votes, are ranked higher.

“We expect to win every game that we go play just because the work that we’ve done,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “We try to look at each opponent each week as nameless and faceless.”

In coach Mike Leach’s second season, Mississippi State improved from 4-7 to 7-6 with three top 20 wins over Texas A&M, Kentucky and Auburn. It also lost to Memphis and Texas Tech.

“We're still I guess on paper kind of a medium young team,” Leach said of an offense that returns eight starters. “We do have a lot of starts. I think that's helpful. So we do have experience to draw on.”

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers went 41 of 52 for 336 yards and a touchdown against Georgia as a freshman and enters his junior season coming off a year in which he threw for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns, both school records.

“I think Will's going to get better and better,” Leach said. “The better he synchronizes with the other offensive players, the better everybody is.”

Georgia’s defense went with a plan to drop eight into coverage and rush three in the 2020 game.

“We didn’t play anything different than anybody else that plays them,” coach Kirby Smart said after the game.

More: Here are 5 questions Georgia football faces entering 2022 preseason practice

Due to roster issues including COVID quarantines, Mississippi State brought just 59 players including 49 on scholarship to Athens in 2020.

That meant Nathaniel Watson had a refresher course in learning the Sam linebacker position the day before the game at the team hotel parking lot, Sonesta Gwinnett Place.

“I had the teammates trust me and coaches trust me to step into that big role,” Watson said. “My coach told me that one of the players had COVID that morning and he had come to me. I had played all three linebacker positions during fall camp. I had basically learned everything, but I just had football points to learn.”

JT Daniels, now at West Virginia, made his Georgia debut and threw for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns against Mississippi State in 2020. Mississippi State last season ranked 30th nationally in total defense.

As Georgia gears up for its first preseason scrimmage on Saturday which will come nine days after opening camp, Smart is more focused on his own team than coming opponents.

That includes even former Bulldog defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Oregon on Sept. 3.

“The last thing I'm worried about is Dan Lanning,” Smart said. “I mean, we got a million battles to face before that. I'm not even thinking about Oregon. Our concern is our roster. How do we build depth?”

Mississippi State has a rugged schedule that includes six ranked opponents including No. 1 Alabama, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 3 Georgia.

Getting the defending national champions at home should bring out the cowbells.

“It’s an awesome opportunity,” Williams said. “When you play in the SEC, you want to play the best. It’s all you can ask for, right?”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Looking for a tricky game on UGA football schedule? It may be a November trip to Starkville