ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030

By Leo Sun
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Rising interest rates drove many investors away from growth stocks over the past year. That sell-off wasn't surprising, since the valuations of many growth stocks had skyrocketed to unsustainable levels last year.

On the bright side, that pullback created some good buying opportunities in high-quality stocks. So today, I'll cut through the near-term noise and take a closer look at three promising names: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) , Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) , and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) -- which could easily triple a $10,000 investment today into more than $30,000 by the end of the decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsoxZ_0hA9J9Bb00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. ServiceNow

ServiceNow helps companies organize their unstructured work patterns into streamlined cloud-based workflows. That approach helps companies cut costs, improve efficiency, scale up their operations, and optimize their business models for hybrid and remote workers.

Annual revenue grew from $1.4 billion in 2016 to $5.8 billion in 2021, representing a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33%. Its adjusted earnings per share ( EPS ) increased at a CAGR of 53%.

ServiceNow already serves about 80% of the Fortune 500, but it still expects to generate at least $16 billion in revenue in 2026. That implies its revenue will grow at a CAGR of more than 22.5% from 2021 through 2026.

ServiceNow stock isn't cheap at 14 times this year's sales, but it could maintain that premium price-to-sales ratio if it hits its long-term target. If that happens, its stock could easily double or triple by the end of 2026.

2. Salesforce

Salesforce is another cloud-based services company that streamlines tasks for large companies. Its core platform for CRM (customer relationship management) enables companies to carefully track and analyze their individual customer relationships. It also provides services for sales, marketing, analytics, and data visualization purposes.

Between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2022, which ended this January, Salesforce's revenue increased at a CAGR of 26% from $8.4 billion to $26.5 billion. Its adjusted EPS grew at a CAGR of 36%, even as it made several large acquisitions to expand its cloud-based ecosystem.

Like ServiceNow, Salesforce has set firm targets for its long-term growth. It believes its annual revenue will surpass $50 billion by fiscal 2026, which implies its revenue will increase at a CAGR of 17% over the next four years. Salesforce's stock isn't expensive at six times this year's sales, and it could net a higher valuation as it marches toward its $50 billion goal.

So I believe Salesforce's stock could double by the beginning of calendar 2026. If it can continue growing its revenue at a CAGR of 15% to 20% over the following four years, it could easily triple by 2030.

3. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. It operates across 18 countries, but it generates most of its revenue in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. It also operates Mercado Pago, one of the region's largest digital payment platforms.

MercadoLibre's revenue grew from $844 million in 2016 to $7.1 billion in 2021, representing a staggering CAGR of 53%. Its total unique active users rose from 74.2 million in 2019 (the first year it disclosed that metric) to 139.5 million in 2021. Profit growth remained uneven as it expanded its ecosystem, but its gross margins have consistently expanded as economies of scale kicked in.

MercadoLibre hasn't set any ambitious long-term growth targets, but the expansion of Latin America's e-commerce market gives it plenty of room to grow. According to Morgan Stanley , the region's e-commerce penetration rate could double from 8% in 2021 to 16% in 2025.

By comparison, China and the U.S. both have e-commerce penetration rates of more than 20%. If Latin America catches up to those mature markets, MercadoLibre's stock could easily double or triple by 2030 -- if it fends off its smaller competitors and remains the region's e-commerce leader.

10 stocks we like better than ServiceNow, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ServiceNow, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Leo Sun has positions in MercadoLibre and Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre, Salesforce, Inc., and ServiceNow, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Crm#Stock#Growth Stocks#Business Models#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Servicenow Servicenow
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
207K+
Followers
103K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy