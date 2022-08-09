Aces of Trades: Economic development director Rick Szabrak began career in journalism

LANCASTER — There are several aspects to Fairfield County Economic and Workforce Development Director Rick Szabrak's job, but a couple stand out the most.

"My role is to help create a welcoming atmosphere for businesses to either want to stay in Fairfield County or relocate to Fairfield County or expand," he said. "Then also to help those businesses find a workforce and train that workforce. That's more critical now than ever before."

Szabrak has held his position for six years. He is a former Lancaster Eagle-Gazette publisher and held other positions with Gannett, the Eagle-Gazette's parent company.

"Being the publisher of the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette I was very close to the community," he said about acquiring his current position. "And I worked with a lot of chambers of commerce and economic development groups over the years. It was something that always interested me."

Szabrak, a Mansfield native, said a sense of community is important to him. He has been in central Ohio for 15 years after working around the country for Gannett.

"Seeing communities thrive, there's not a better feeling than being a part of that," he said. "In my previous role in newspapers, I was able to do that in some ways. When this opportunity became available it gave me a chance to really try to make a difference in the community that I really love, which is Fairfield County."

One of the ways Szabrak has helped make a difference was helping to create the Fairfield County Workforce in Carroll.

Classes at the workforce center are designed to give students an option of gaining a certificate to begin their career or to continue their educational path toward a degree at Hocking College or Ohio University. Areas of focus include carpentry, electrical, HVAC, advanced manufacturing, and nursing.

The workforce center is located at 4465 Coonpath Road NW.

As for journalism, Szabrak started by working the phones in the sports department at his local newspaper when in high school.

"Then one night one of our correspondents was unable to attend a game so they sent me," he said. "I guess I did a pretty good job because they kept asking me to cover stuff the next few years. Then when I went to Miami (University of Ohio) I actually started a newspaper there. That's what got me interested in the business side of newspapers. But with all the changes in the media landscape it's not the same as it used to be. I am thrilled that I am where I am right now."

Away from work, Szabrak spends time with his wife, Melissa, and their three children. He also enjoys going to Lake Erie and likes snow and water skiing.

Szabrak is an avid Columbus Blue Jacket fan and is a season ticket holder. Additionally, he enjoys going to concerts.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron