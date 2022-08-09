ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Aces of Trades: Economic development director Rick Szabrak began career in journalism

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CEAZ_0hA9J4ly00

LANCASTER — There are several aspects to Fairfield County Economic and Workforce Development Director Rick Szabrak's job, but a couple stand out the most.

"My role is to help create a welcoming atmosphere for businesses to either want to stay in Fairfield County or relocate to Fairfield County or expand," he said. "Then also to help those businesses find a workforce and train that workforce. That's more critical now than ever before."

Szabrak has held his position for six years. He is a former Lancaster Eagle-Gazette publisher and held other positions with Gannett, the Eagle-Gazette's parent company.

"Being the publisher of the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette I was very close to the community," he said about acquiring his current position. "And I worked with a lot of chambers of commerce and economic development groups over the years. It was something that always interested me."

Szabrak, a Mansfield native, said a sense of community is important to him. He has been in central Ohio for 15 years after working around the country for Gannett.

"Seeing communities thrive, there's not a better feeling than being a part of that," he said. "In my previous role in newspapers, I was able to do that in some ways. When this opportunity became available it gave me a chance to really try to make a difference in the community that I really love, which is Fairfield County."

One of the ways Szabrak has helped make a difference was helping to create the Fairfield County Workforce in Carroll.

Classes at the workforce center are designed to give students an option of gaining a certificate to begin their career or to continue their educational path toward a degree at Hocking College or Ohio University. Areas of focus include carpentry, electrical, HVAC, advanced manufacturing, and nursing.

The workforce center is located at 4465 Coonpath Road NW.

As for journalism, Szabrak started by working the phones in the sports department at his local newspaper when in high school.

"Then one night one of our correspondents was unable to attend a game so they sent me," he said. "I guess I did a pretty good job because they kept asking me to cover stuff the next few years. Then when I went to Miami (University of Ohio) I actually started a newspaper there. That's what got me interested in the business side of newspapers. But with all the changes in the media landscape it's not the same as it used to be. I am thrilled that I am where I am right now."

Away from work, Szabrak spends time with his wife, Melissa, and their three children. He also enjoys going to Lake Erie and likes snow and water skiing.

Szabrak is an avid Columbus Blue Jacket fan and is a season ticket holder. Additionally, he enjoys going to concerts.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Road expansions underway as Columbus prepares for Intel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New Albany has begun making changes to the city to prepare for Intel to build two semiconductor plants in the area. Josh Poland, public information officer for the city of New Albany, said there's a reason the multinational technology company chose the area to set roots: It's a place based around strategic planning, he said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Carroll, OH
City
Lancaster, OH
Lancaster, OH
Government
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Government
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington schools may not open for all students on first day

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local School District announced some students may not be able to attend class on the first day. Due to an unprecedented number of students enrolling, Pickerington Schools may not be able to process every student’s residency verification requirement paperwork before the first day of classes, the district announced on Facebook. […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
GROVE CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Linus Business
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.  Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m.  All […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
HEATH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Charities laud Columbia Gas in $212 million rate hike case

Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance is a lifeline for tens of thousands of seniors and medically challenged residents. The Columbus-based charity delivers meals and healthcare to people who need help staying in their homes due to age or other issues. Those people are especially vulnerable to inflation and high energy prices.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
ycitynews.com

DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley

The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
936
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy