ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millis, MA

Chuck Grant steps down as athletic director at Millis, takes over as AD at Tiverton (R.I.)

By Ethan Winter, The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 3 days ago

After 20 years as the athletic director at Millis High School, Chuck Grant is stepping down.

The longtime AD is taking the same post at Tiverton High School in Rhode Island .

"I wanted to focus more on my passion of athletics," said Grant on his reason for leaving Millis. "It was 50-50 in terms of AD and discipline and I knew that I wanted to get out from under the discipline at Millis.

"I couldn't afford to take a cut in pay so I was fortunate to find a school at Tiverton that offered me the opportunity to be a full-time athletic director without any teaching and discipline duties."

Grant also served as Dean of Student affairs at Millis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3rHi_0hA9J0F400

While Grant will be moving on, he has a litany of memories from his two decades at Millis.

"I remember my first year I started what we call 'Gut Camp' which is a morning strength and conditioning program that I had brought over from Walpole," Grant said. "I remember my wife asking me how many kids I think will show up and I said, 'I'm hoping for 15.' There ended up being 29 kids participating and it has only grown ever since."

More: 'I’m a motivator': New Tiverton High athletic director brings wealth of experience, success

Mohawks girls basketball coach Dave Fallon believes that 'Gut Camp' has been the catalyst to the transformation of athletics at Millis.

"One of the first things that he did which was really game-changing for Millis was 'Gut Camp,'" Fallon said. "The idea that kids would get up early in the morning every summer and put in extra work, I think that was something that kind of naturally worked in Millis.

"We are a hardworking town and I think that was something right away that sparked something in terms of kids putting in the extra effort and knowing that would be valuable especially at a small school in a large conference." he added. "You have to work for everything you get."

In Grant's first year as AD at Millis, the boys volleyball team won a state championship in 2003.

"This school couldn't even fathom a state title," Grant said. "From there it just grew. The confidence and the determination to buy in just grew all the way to the very end from Grace Jewett and Abby Miller, Johnny Baker all the great ones just continue to model the expectations in terms of work ethic and commitment and the success that comes with it."

What Millis High boys soccer coach Jason O'Brien says he's going to miss most about Grant is the support that he has given his coaches.

"He has our back no matter what," said O'Brien, who has been the boys soccer coach at Millis for the last 20 years. "I've never seen the support from an AD to his coaches like Chuck does."

Under his leadership of Grant, the Millis girls basketball and soccer teams became powerhouses in the Tri-Valley League – and the state, winning multiple state and sectional titles.

Over his 20 years as AD, Grant has a handful of memories that stick out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMSzf_0hA9J0F400

"Seeing the girls basketball team play at the Boston Garden was just a tremendous symbol of improvement and transition to respectability brought to our town, to our community, our school, the program," Grant said. "Our back-to-back Super Bowls in football and our recent boys soccer league championship. It's an incredible accomplishment for those guys."

Grant says that his new home in Rhode Island is very similar to Millis. Even right down to the school colors.

"It's hard to believe that I could pick a school that is virtually identical to Millis which should ease the transition," Grant said. "So I'm hoping that the same template from Millis will be able to work at Tiverton."

Even though Grant will now be an hour away, he will never forget his time at Millis, a place he called home for the past two decades.

"I will miss Millis greatly," Grant said.

Ethan Winter is a senior multimedia sports journalist at the Daily News. He can be reached at ewinter@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWints.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Chuck Grant steps down as athletic director at Millis, takes over as AD at Tiverton (R.I.)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
wabi.tv

Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship

BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
rimonthly.com

2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks

By Jamie Coelho, Edelinda Baptista, Lauren Clem, Bob Curley. Karen Deutsch, Dana Laverty, Nicole Mineau, Kaitlyn Murray, Casey Nilsson, Lou Papineau, Annie Sherman and Kerri Tallman. Photography: Alex Gagne, Wolf Matthewson, Meaghan Susi and Angel Tucker. Cheers to another impressive selection of winners, meticulously chosen by Rhode Island Monthly’s editors...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Millis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Walpole, MA
City
Tiverton, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
WARWICK, RI
Uprise RI

North Providence Mayor Lombardi confirms that Holly O’Donnell filed a harassment complaint against Chief Tikoian

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that Holly O’Donnell, the partner of former State police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, filed a complaint against former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian about one year before Tikoian left his position in 2020. On Tuesday evening Steven O’Donnell testified before the North...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island music director Larry Rachleff passed away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Larry Rachleff died on Monday. The organization made the announcement Wednesday that the Rhode Island native died in Houston. Rachleff served as music director from 1996-2017 and conducted his final concerts with the orchestra in 2017.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital

West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
WEST WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletics#R I#Highschoolsports#Millis High School#Tiverton High School#Dean Of Student
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Good feelings at Boba on Railroad Street

WOONSOCKET – In Japanese, Kimochi also means “good-feeling.” That is why owners of Kimochi Boba Café, Dan Ayotte and Damaso Hernandez, decided on the name for their bubble tea shop located on Railroad Street in Woonsocket. Their original shop was in Attleboro, Mass. “He put everything...
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
FUN 107

Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins

Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
WESTPORT, MA
WCVB

7 arrested, 2 injured in fight on ferry from Block Island to Galilee

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven people were arrested and two people injured following a fight Monday night on a ferry from Block Island to Galilee, officials said. Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded at 9:35 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
nrinow.news

Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria

BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
consultant360.com

A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla

1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
PROVIDENCE, RI
getawaymavens.com

7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island

With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
NEWPORT, RI
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
WARWICK, RI
The Milford Daily News

The Milford Daily News

623
Followers
245
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Milford, MA from Milford Daily News.

 http://milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy