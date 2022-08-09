ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Found The Best Lip Balms With SPF

By Lourdes Avila Uribe
 3 days ago

Despite being nearly obsessive about sun protection and skin care , every summer, without fail, I end up with sunburned lips. It’s easy to forget that putting sunscreen on your mouth is just as important as the rest of your face and body, but it’s an absolute must. I’ve long been a devotee of Fresh’s cult-fave Sugar lip balm with SPF to help ameliorate my neglect , so you can imagine my surprise when I tried to buy a tube this summer season and discovered that this beloved lip protectant has been reformulated without SPF.

A huge selling point of this bestselling balm was that it offered a barrier against UV rays. So now what? It was time to find a new lip product with sun protection — and luckily, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, because there are quite a few brands who are doing the good work of making SPF-infused lip formulas in all kinds of beautiful shades, from the bold to the subtle.

One of the biggest selling points of Fresh’s Sugar balms (aside from the sun protection) was that they have a gorgeous texture and come in a lovely assortment of colors, so it’s key that a replacement has the same quality ingredients and color selections. Below, I’ve rounded up a few excellent replacements from popular skin care brands like EltaMD, Colorescience, Aquaphor and more. Keep reading to pick one up for yourself and establish a new summer lip fave.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

