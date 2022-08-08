ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest

Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD officer arrested on gun charge

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for a recent indictment for possession of a possession of a stolen firearm charge. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Wesson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WLBT

Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested by Capitol police for possessing drugs, guns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two men after investigators said they found drugs, guns and other paraphernalia in Jackson. On August 7, police said they found two men in a parked vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Alley. They said one of the suspects ran away and was carrying a […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robber#Wisconsin Avenue#Marijuana#Vpd#Ford Fusion#Possession Of A Stolen#The Police Department#Dodge#Auto Burglary
WAPT

Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in stabbing at Warren County apartments

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies responded and […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJTV 12

2 killed in crash on I-55 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Copiah County on Monday, August 8. According to MHP, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs. Investigators said a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry, of McComb, was traveling […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC

A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
vicksburgnews.com

Warren County resident injured by fallen tree

A Warren County man suffered injury after a tree fell on him early Monday. At around 10 a.m., Warren County received a call stating a tree fell on top of a man on Carraway Drive. According to radio traffic, the man suffered a possible broken arm and ankle/leg and was...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Former JPD officer found guilty in beating death

JACKSON, Miss. — A former JPD police officer was found guilty in the death of a Jackson man. Anthony Fox's trial started last week and wrapped up Thursday. Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the beating death of George Robinson, 62. Fox was accused of pulling...
WJTV 12

Lawsuit in Metrocenter Mall case moves forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The revolving door of issues with Metrocenter Mall in Jackson were front and center during a court hearing on Tuesday. Plaintiff Christopher Jones, who is a business investor, addressed the court by phone during a status call in the case. He alleged a series of fraud accusations against Emily Sanders in […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy