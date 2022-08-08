Read full article on original website
Mississippi police officer arrested on stolen firearm charge
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested for having a stolen firearm. WAPT News in Jackson reports that Jackson police officer Jacquez Brown was arrested by officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm. A Jackson Police spokesperson said...
vicksburgnews.com
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
Three arrested after drug raid turns up meth lab, fentanyl in Mississippi house.
An early morning raid on Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive in the Bovina community resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine lab components and fentanyl and the arrest of three people, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Arrested were Richard Anthony Jordan “A.J.” Courtier,...
WAPT
JPD officer arrested on gun charge
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for a recent indictment for possession of a possession of a stolen firearm charge. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Martin Pace and Warren County authorities destroy meth lab, several arrests made
Local units with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by an agent from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, shut down a methamphetamine lab Tuesday morning. Several arrests were made at the scene. At about 7 a.m. a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive....
Deputies thwart attempt to break into Mississippi church
Deputies say they thwarted an attempt to burglarize a small town Mississippi church. The attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace...
WLBT
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an RV...
2 arrested by Capitol police for possessing drugs, guns
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two men after investigators said they found drugs, guns and other paraphernalia in Jackson. On August 7, police said they found two men in a parked vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Alley. They said one of the suspects ran away and was carrying a […]
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County authorities arrest woman for attempting to break into a church
A Brandon woman was arrested by Warren County authorities after attempting to break into a church. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County deputies were dispatched to St. Alban’s Church in the Bovina community. A concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the church parking lot. Deputy David Culbertson arrived...
WAPT
Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate
RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Woman injured in stabbing at Warren County apartments
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies responded and […]
2 killed in crash on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Copiah County on Monday, August 8. According to MHP, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs. Investigators said a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry, of McComb, was traveling […]
Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC
A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
WLBT
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice. Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down...
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County resident injured by fallen tree
A Warren County man suffered injury after a tree fell on him early Monday. At around 10 a.m., Warren County received a call stating a tree fell on top of a man on Carraway Drive. According to radio traffic, the man suffered a possible broken arm and ankle/leg and was...
WAPT
Former JPD officer found guilty in beating death
JACKSON, Miss. — A former JPD police officer was found guilty in the death of a Jackson man. Anthony Fox's trial started last week and wrapped up Thursday. Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the beating death of George Robinson, 62. Fox was accused of pulling...
Lawsuit in Metrocenter Mall case moves forward
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The revolving door of issues with Metrocenter Mall in Jackson were front and center during a court hearing on Tuesday. Plaintiff Christopher Jones, who is a business investor, addressed the court by phone during a status call in the case. He alleged a series of fraud accusations against Emily Sanders in […]
