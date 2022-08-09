Read full article on original website
Related
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Stabbing of Rushdie thrusts a tranquil literary retreat into mayhem
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Before Salman Rushdie arrived on Friday, the bucolic New York retreat where the author was due to speak had arranged for a law enforcement presence at his lecture, mindful that the security might be needed for a man who faced death threats.
SFJAZZ Collective plays NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
The series has previously hosted Bay Area artists like Too $hort and Toro y Moi.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Blaze Bayley on Fronting Iron Maiden: ‘It Was Like Playing Soccer for England in the World Cup’
Rolling Stone‘s interview series King for a Day features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and singers who had the difficult job of fronting major rock bands after the departure of an iconic vocalist. Some of them stayed in their bands for years, while others lasted just a few months. In the end, however, they all found out that replacement singers can themselves be replaced. This edition features former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley.
How a Western Addition pharmacy became one of SF’s most cherished party bars
The bar features a secret staircase, which leads to the owner's apartment.
Kuroda Seiki: Who was the celebrated painter who brought Western style to imperial Japan?
Japanese artist Kuroda Seiki is the subject of the latest Google Doodle on the 156th anniversary of his birth.An influential painter of the late 19th and early 20th century, Seiki is credited with importing Western-style (or “yoga”) art theory to his homeland after studying his craft in Paris and developing what became his signature “Academic Impressionist” style.He was born on 9 August 1866 in Takamibaba, Satsuma Domain (present day Kagoshima Prefecture), the son of a samurai, Kuroda Kiyokane, and his wife Yaeko.Kuroda was adopted in 1871 by his paternal uncle, Kuroda Kiyotsuna, a powerful imperial government minister open to the...
Massive 3D Akita Projected Over Tokyo Streets
Tokyo ward Shibuya debuted a massive 3D Akita who watches over commuters on the bustling street. 3D Akita Pays Homage to Famously Loyal Pup The pup bears resemblance to Hachiko, a famously loyal Akita who waited for his dad at Shibuya Station every day, even after the man’s death. The 3D Akita rivals another ward’s […] The post Massive 3D Akita Projected Over Tokyo Streets appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
Comments / 0