ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#Love Island#Big Brother#Islanders#Advertising#Itv2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy