Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon. Officers with the IMPD responded to the area of East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane around 4 p.m. on a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing a gun. Neice, who is under 18 and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

1 dead after shooting at north side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s north side that claimed one life. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street. Police said an adult male was shot right outside the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family of woman killed in Greenwood Police Department shooting seeks damages

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The estate of a woman who died in a shooting at the Greenwood Police Department in March signaled its intention to seek monetary damages. Lawyers for the family of 49-year-old Monica Vaught filed a tort claim notice naming the City of Greenwood, its mayor, police chief and city council. The claim, filed last month, seeks financial damages for Vaught’s death during a March 29, 2022, incident at the Greenwood Police Department.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Westbound I-465 restricted to one lane for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists should expect a slowdown on westbound I-465 over the weekend as crews work to restripe and shift lanes. INDOT said westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane between I-69 and Keystone Avenue Friday night through Sunday. During the restriction, westbound I-465 entrance and exit ramps at I-69, Allisonville Road and Keystone Avenue will be restricted and may have brief closures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children

INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute. The Lawrence Police Department said the incident started as a domestic dispute between Jacob Gibson and his ex-girlfriend. In the dispute, police said Gibson thought his ex-girlfriend owed him money.
LAWRENCE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting […]
COLUMBUS, IN
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
BEECH GROVE, IN

