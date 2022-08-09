Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Man critically injured after girlfriend shoots him in Lawrence Walmart parking lot
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lawrence Walmart Friday morning. Lawrence police responded to a report of a person shot outside of the Walmart, located at 10735 Pendleton Pike, near North German Church Road, around 9:30 a.m.
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon. Officers with the IMPD responded to the area of East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane around 4 p.m. on a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing a gun. Neice, who is under 18 and […]
1 dead after shooting at north side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s north side that claimed one life. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street. Police said an adult male was shot right outside the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Lawrence police respond to Walmart after reported shooting; man in critical condition
LAWRENCE, Ind. – A shooting near a central Indiana Walmart left a man in critical condition, police say. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to the incident around 9:40 a.m. at the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said a man was...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of...
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
cbs4indy.com
Family of woman killed in Greenwood Police Department shooting seeks damages
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The estate of a woman who died in a shooting at the Greenwood Police Department in March signaled its intention to seek monetary damages. Lawyers for the family of 49-year-old Monica Vaught filed a tort claim notice naming the City of Greenwood, its mayor, police chief and city council. The claim, filed last month, seeks financial damages for Vaught’s death during a March 29, 2022, incident at the Greenwood Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis. Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021,...
Woman, two juveniles found in Boone County after being kidnapped in Lawrence
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says a 26-year-old Lawrence woman and two juveniles were found at a rest park Friday morning after they were kidnapped in Lawrence.
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
The suspect in a Bloomington shooting is awaiting extradition to Monroe County after being arrested in Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Westbound I-465 restricted to one lane for the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists should expect a slowdown on westbound I-465 over the weekend as crews work to restripe and shift lanes. INDOT said westbound traffic will be restricted to one lane between I-69 and Keystone Avenue Friday night through Sunday. During the restriction, westbound I-465 entrance and exit ramps at I-69, Allisonville Road and Keystone Avenue will be restricted and may have brief closures.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute. The Lawrence Police Department said the incident started as a domestic dispute between Jacob Gibson and his ex-girlfriend. In the dispute, police said Gibson thought his ex-girlfriend owed him money.
cilfm.com
Cause of death remains “undetermined” months after body was found near Mt. Vernon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Investigators in Jefferson County say they’ve hit a dead end in their investigation into the body of an Indianapolis woman found earlier this year near Mt. Vernon. In March, the badly decomposed body of Keriaye Winfrey, 20, was found in a field west...
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing dog, “King”, has been found and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were […]
Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. Nicholas Bokich, 35, faces several operating while intoxicated charges along with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent resulting […]
Southside Times
Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”
The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
Comments / 0