WAPT
Man arrested in connection to several Warren County auto burglaries
A Vicksburg man is in custody in connection to a rash of auto burglaries in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says his office started investigating a string of auto burglaries in July. On Aug. 9, deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Old Trace community south of Vicksburg. Upon arrival, they found Tylon Williams, 30, right after he broke into the vehicle.
2 arrested after meth lab raid in Warren County
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the two suspects, 32-year-old Richard Courtier and 73-year-old Linda Courtier, appeared in court on Wednesday. Richard has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, and Linda was charged with hindering […]
vicksburgnews.com
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Martin Pace provides update on suspects involved in meth lab raid in Warren County
Two suspects who were involved in Tuesday’s raid on a methamphetamine production operation in Warren County were given an initial appearance in court Wednesday morning. Resident Richard Anthony Jordan Courtier (AJ), 32, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. Mr. Courtier also was found to have an outstanding warrant out of the state of Louisiana for vehicle and ID theft. He was found to have already been out on bond for another charge. He was denied bond by Judge James Jefferson in Warren County Justice Court.
WLBT
Hinds County DA announces verdict for woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that a Hinds County jury reached the verdict for the woman who stabbed her fiancée in 2018. On June 21, 2018, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to the NorthPointe Apartments in reference...
vicksburgnews.com
Former Madison Parish volunteer firefighter arrested for arson
A former Madison Parish volunteer firefighter was arrested for arson for setting ablaze a vacant mobile home in his neighborhood, WBRZ reports. According to the report, the incident took place on Aug. 8. Firefighters responded to a call of a mobile home fire that evening, leading fire investigators to determine the blaze was caused by “suspicious circumstances”.
WDAM-TV
3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
vicksburgnews.com
WCSO asks Eagle Lake residents to help stop auto burglaries
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of auto burglaries in the Eagle Lake community recently. On Thursday, Sheriff’s investigators took to social media to request the help of Eagle Lake residents to catch the perpetrator(s). Deputies are asking that any residents that have observed suspicious...
WLBT
Deputies arrest JPD officer months after grand jury indicts him
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer is behind bars on a stolen weapons charge months after a grand jury indicted him. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed deputies arrested 28-year-old Jacques Brown Tuesday. A Hinds County grand jury indicted Brown six months earlier for possessing a stolen 9MM...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Martin Pace and Warren County authorities destroy meth lab, several arrests made
Local units with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by an agent from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, shut down a methamphetamine lab Tuesday morning. Several arrests were made at the scene. At about 7 a.m. a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive....
Man, woman killed in separate shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two homicides that happened this week. In the first case, Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road on Sunday, August 7. He later died from his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in […]
fox40jackson.com
Jackson man finds woman’s body while walking to work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A woman was found dead behind a building in the 700 block of University Boulevard in Jackson Monday morning. Police say the victim was 45-year-old Allena Allen, who had allegedly been shot. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn did not say what...
WAPT
Jackson police investigating 86th homicide of 2022 after woman's body found behind church
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 86th homicide of 2022 after finding the body of a woman behind a Jackson church Monday morning. Jackson police Chief Deputy Deric Hearn said 45-year-old Allena Allen was found shot to death behind Evangelist Temple Church on University Boulevard Monday morning.
Woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a woman was convicted in connection to the 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Nakia Wilson was convicted by a jury on a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Eric Gilmer. Police responded to The Trails at Northpointe Apartments in Jackson […]
JPD: Victim shot, suspect injured in crash after fight
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Revels Avenue Thursday afternoon. Officer Sam Brown said a 39-year-old man was shot once in the lower right-side of the body after a fight. Brown said the suspect, 37-year-old Marvin Warren, fled the scene after the shooting and crashed near Bullard Street. […]
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
vicksburgnews.com
Jackson police officer arrested for stolen pistol
A Jackson police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested for possession of a stolen firearm. 28-year-old Jacques Brown was arrested on Tuesday, six months after a grand jury indicted him for the stolen 9mm handgun. Brown continued to work for the police department until his arrest earlier this...
WAPT
Two hospitalized after man shoots another, crashes car after fleeing scene
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault that left two men hospitalized Thursday afternoon. Police said Marvin Warren, 37, shot a 39-year-old man once in the lower right side of the body after a dispute on the 3300 block of Revels Avenue. According to police, Warren fled the scene and...
fox40jackson.com
Deadly hand-to-hand fight in Canton leads to murder charge
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – A deadly fight in Canton has led to a murder investigation. Canton Police Department Chief Otha Brown said Charles Hull, 26, is charged with the murder of Christopher Pendergrass, 57. It happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a fight broke out about 3 p.m. at an...
WAPT
JPD officer arrested on gun charge
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for a recent indictment for possession of a possession of a stolen firearm charge. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials...
