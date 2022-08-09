ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee president retiring

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlRE4_0hA9H8ES00

The founder and president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced her retirement at the end of this year.

Ellen Eskind Lehman founded the organization more than 30 years ago. Since then, the foundation says it has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

“It has also been a tremendous honor to support Nashville in partnership with so many generous and caring community and nonprofit leaders,” Lehman continued. “I love this city and treasure every day that I’ve had the chance to interact with so many who are involved in the meaningful work that sets us apart and moves Middle Tennessee forward.”

This retirement announcement comes just two months after a NewsChannel 5 Investigation found that the Community Foundation was unable to account for all of the more than $8 million in donations that were given out to help with recovery after the 2020 tornado.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Bank names new Tennessee leader after exec’s death

United Community Bank has named John Wilson president for Tennessee. Wilson succeeds DeVan Ard, who died earlier this summer. Wilson was previously president for Middle Tennessee. United Community Bank closed its acquisition of Reliant Bank earlier this year. Both Wilson and Ard were executives at Reliant. “I am grateful to...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Charity
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Madison County Journal

Ridgeland quilter wins Tennessee awards

Marilyn Rose of Ridgeland won three awards at the 41st Quilt Show & Competition, hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee (SMQ) in Knoxville earlier this month. Rose’s quilts titled “Insanity/365 Challenge” and “The Circle Game” won first place and third place, respectively, in the Large Pieced – Team category. She also won a second-place award for her quilt “Aves” in the Small Pieced – Team category.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Solving Tennessee's Teacher Crisis

‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting. The event was advertised as an opportunity to ask questions about possible events related to ‘social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.’. Updated: 2 hours ago. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced they will now...
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville

First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy