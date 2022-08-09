Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee president retiring

The founder and president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced her retirement at the end of this year.

Ellen Eskind Lehman founded the organization more than 30 years ago. Since then, the foundation says it has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation.

“It has also been a tremendous honor to support Nashville in partnership with so many generous and caring community and nonprofit leaders,” Lehman continued. “I love this city and treasure every day that I’ve had the chance to interact with so many who are involved in the meaningful work that sets us apart and moves Middle Tennessee forward.”

This retirement announcement comes just two months after a NewsChannel 5 Investigation found that the Community Foundation was unable to account for all of the more than $8 million in donations that were given out to help with recovery after the 2020 tornado.