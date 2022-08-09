Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
wymt.com
One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
lakercountry.com
Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital
A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after threats to the University of the Cumberlands
A man has been arrested after allegedly calling and threatening a Williamsburg university Tuesday.
wtloam.com
Somerset Man Arrested In Connection To Phone Threat At University Of The Cumberlands
The Williamsburg Police Department was called in to investigate a threat this week at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were asked to assist the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial investigation indicated that 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset called a building at the university and claimed he was going to “shoot up the campus.” This led to extra security measures and a large law enforcement presence across campus for an hour afterward. Burchett was tracked to Somerset where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with terroristic threatening and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Alleged Theft
A man out of Laurel County was arrested on Tuesday following accusations that he had stolen from a business. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Zebulin J. Collett, of London, at a business located around a half-mile south of London. Employees at the business began to notice missing items, which led to an...
foxlexington.com
Man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for wanton endangerment on a police officer, among a long list of other charges, is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Guy House. The 47-year-old has a long list of charges that include wanton endangerment, automobile theft, fleeing and evading, felon in possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
WTVQ
Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car. Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register. Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a...
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
WTVQ
Pulaski Co. traffic stop nets over $21K in cash, marijuana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Monday after a detective conducted a traffic stop in Pulaski County where he says he found over $21,000 in cash, marijuana, THC candy and more. Detectives were surveilling a suspected drug house around 5:23 p.m. when they saw a car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old missing out of Harlan County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy from Harlan County. According to a news release, Christian Brock was last seen driving a red 2021 Honda 420 Rancher in Bledsoe, Kentucky. Bledsoe is located in southeastern Kentucky. Anyone with...
clayconews.com
K-9 Deputy apprehends Theft Suspect on South Highway 421 in Southeastern, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Robyn Turner, 43 of Chop Bottom Road. Through acknowledgment of an active investigation and warrant on the above mentioned individual Deputy Brumley...
wymt.com
WATCH: Knox County Sheriff’s Department investigating two robberies
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two robberies at separate locations early Friday morning. Officials said the suspects used a dark-colored van to rip the doors off of Cope’s Grocery and Deli and Creek Mart. The van is believed to...
wymt.com
Perry County flooding victims identified
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
WKYT 27
Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 Laurel Co. murder
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have pled guilty in connection with a 2020 Laurel County murder. On December 20, 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators said Caldwell was shot dead in his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and were later arrested.
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
Knox County Schools start a new year, leaders say safety is a top priority
The school year is beginning in Knox County and students are returning without one traditional supply - bookbags. This is the newest policy Knox County Schools has put in place to keep schools safe.
Comments / 0