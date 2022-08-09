ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

wymt.com

Laurel County man arrested, charged with theft

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Laurel County was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing items from a business, officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Zebulin J. Collett, 28, of London at a business about half a mile south of London. Employees noticed missing merchandise,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Two-vehicle collision in Salem community sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in the Salem community sent two individuals to the hospital Thursday morning. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the collision occurred Thursday morning sometime around 9 a.m. off Highway 910 in the Salem community when a 2001 Chevy Cobalt operated by Matthew Green of Russell Springs collided head-on with a 2012 Cadillac being operated by Donald Lucas of Ohio.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Laurel County, KY
Laurel County, KY
East Bernstadt, KY
wtloam.com

Somerset Man Arrested In Connection To Phone Threat At University Of The Cumberlands

The Williamsburg Police Department was called in to investigate a threat this week at the University of the Cumberlands. Just after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were asked to assist the college after a threat was phoned in. The initial investigation indicated that 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset called a building at the university and claimed he was going to “shoot up the campus.” This led to extra security measures and a large law enforcement presence across campus for an hour afterward. Burchett was tracked to Somerset where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with terroristic threatening and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
SOMERSET, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Alleged Theft

A man out of Laurel County was arrested on Tuesday following accusations that he had stolen from a business. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Zebulin J. Collett, of London, at a business located around a half-mile south of London. Employees at the business began to notice missing items, which led to an...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for wanton endangerment on a police officer, among a long list of other charges, is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Guy House. The 47-year-old has a long list of charges that include wanton endangerment, automobile theft, fleeing and evading, felon in possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car. Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register. Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Pulaski Co. traffic stop nets over $21K in cash, marijuana

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men were arrested Monday after a detective conducted a traffic stop in Pulaski County where he says he found over $21,000 in cash, marijuana, THC candy and more. Detectives were surveilling a suspected drug house around 5:23 p.m. when they saw a car...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County flooding victims identified

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 Laurel Co. murder

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have pled guilty in connection with a 2020 Laurel County murder. On December 20, 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators said Caldwell was shot dead in his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and were later arrested.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

