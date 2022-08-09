Idris Elba Explains How He ‘Hustled’ His Way on to Jay-Z’s Album on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article.

Idris Elba stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss his forthcoming film Beast . The actor, who is also a DJ, took the opportunity to explain to host Jimmy Fallon how he ended up on Jay-Z ’s 2007 LP American Gangster , as well as Paul McCartney ’s 2021 effort McCartney III Reimagined .

“Both these albums I’m on, and both those artists don’t know I’m on those albums,” Elba confirmed to Fallon “You know what I mean? I literally hustled my own on to those albums.”

The actor recounted how he ended up on Jay-Z’s album because he was starring in the film American Gangster . “At the time I hear Jay was about to do an album associated with the film,” Elba recalled. “And I was like, ‘I need to get on that.’ As you do. You’re like, ‘I’m Idris, I need to be on that Jay-Z album.’ No idea why Jay would be like, ‘Yeah, sure, do it.'”

After connecting with someone who works with Jay-Z, the actor wrote a “long poem” that he put to a beat. “Actually it was a rap, but it didn’t sound good as a rap,” he explained. “So I said, ‘Maybe I should speak this’ because Jay might be a little more accommodating to my speaking voice. And I sent it to him and we got this text back from Jay saying, ‘Um, I don’t love this… I f-cking love it.'”

The actor also discussed his career as a DJ and Beast , which is out in theaters on Aug. 19. In the film, Elba portrays Dr. Nate Daniels, a widowed dad of two teenage girls who takes his family on a sightseeing trip to the South African game reserve. Their journey quickly becomes bloody as they come face-to-face with a massive lion hellbent on killing every human it encounters.

Elba’s spin on McCartney’s “Long Tailed Winter Bird” appeared exclusively on the physical version of III Imagined, a remixed edition of the musician’s 2020 album McCartney III.