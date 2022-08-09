ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 7

Child of Abaddon
3d ago

And these are the violent animals who will tell others that this is who THEY are. It's very interesting that the crime stats somehow don't reflect that. But this brings into question, who is it that conducts these studies to have these statics drawn up? I know who the violent types are, see it in the news every day. They kill everybody, but they'll have you believe it's anybody but them

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Essex Police#Nazeing#Violent Crime#Chelmsford Crown Court#Bst#Cctv
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'

Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy