BBC

Teen driver caused friend's death in Inverness crash

A teenage driver caused the death of his best friend in a crash months after he obtained his licence. Connor Lawless was driving at excessive speed on the A9 near North Kessock, Inverness, when he braked heavily and caused the three-vehicle crash. His front-seat passenger, 16-year-old Gregor McIntosh suffered fatal...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Mossley murder inquiry: Two more held over man's death

Two more people have been arrested after a man was found dead at his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers on 3 July at his home in Riverside in the Mossley area of Tameside in Greater Manchester. Three people have previously been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Montenegro: Gunman kills 10 after family dispute

At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot three members of the same family dead before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops

A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire

Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Damien Heagney: Police confirm human remains are those of missing man

Human remains found after searches in a reservoir in County Tyrone are those of Damien Heagney, police have said. They were recovered from water in Cappagh on Wednesday as part of a police investigation into the disappearance and murder of the 47-year-old. Officers have now finished their search of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately

A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Family 'devastated' by Taunton dad's death as man arrested

A man who died in hospital after being attacked has been described as the "life and soul of the party". Eddie Bonfield, 46, suffered serious injuries during an incident in Henlade, near Taunton, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday. He went to hospital for emergency treatment, but died on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father

The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rochdale car thief tried to hide from police inside teddy bear

A car thief who tried to evade police by hiding inside a teddy bear has been sentenced. Joshua Dobson, who was wanted for theft and driving offences, tried to fool Greater Manchester Police during a search of a house in Rochdale in July. However, the force said officers "noticed a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Moffat children's home abuser given further jail term

A former care home manager jailed for sexual abuse has been given a further prison term. Peter Harley, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in 1996 for abusing 16 boys at the Merkland Home in Moffat. Two more victims came forward and he was convicted last month of two charges...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Collin Reeves: Appeal to extend sentence blocked

An appeal to increase the prison sentence for a former soldier who killed his neighbours has failed. Collin Reeves, 35, killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, following a parking dispute. He was handed a life sentence, with a minimum term of 38 years. The Attorney General's Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY

