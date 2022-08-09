ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Van shortages, bus costs hit school districts

By LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

With a new school year on the horizon, Minnesota school districts are facing a bumpy ride.

A shortage of new vans, shocking sticker prices for vans and school buses, and rising fuel costs, are putting a major dent in district transportation planning and budgets.

“As far as the van shortage, I had seven on order and they canceled all but two,” Kay Cornelius, Independent School District No. 2142 St. Louis County Schools transportation director said. “And now, Ford canceled the 10-passenger Transit, so now it's the (Ram) ProMaster, which is more expensive.”

Transportation costs are a growing issue in school districts, especially large rural districts such as in northeastern Minnesota.

And districts could use some state help.

“The legislature needs to stop putting money on the funding formula and put more money into transportation for districts like us and Bemidji,” Kim Johnson, St. Louis County Schools finance director said.

Van and buses within St. Louis County Schools, the largest geographical district in the lower 48 states, travel more than a million miles a year to transport students.

Under state regulations, vans are required to be replaced every 12 years, Cornelius said.

“Once you get to 12 years from the date of manufacture, you can't transport students any longer,” Cornelius said. “It will affect us.”

The availability of new vans, some which are used to transport students who can't be transported on school buses, has become a problem in many school districts.

Bus costs are another issue.

At Rock Ridge Public Schools in Eveleth and Virginia, school board members are facing transportation decisions, Noel Schmidt, Rock Ridge superintendent said.

“We were going to buy four buses at about $102,000 each and when we went to actually order them, they are $118,000 each,” Schmidt said. “So, the school board is going to have to talk about it again and we may end up having to just buy three instead.”

The district is also looking at buying one Suburban, Schmidt said.

“In 2019, we bought a Suburban for $39,000,” Schmidt said. “Now, the same Suburban is $55,400. We are seeing a dramatic increase in vehicle prices, but we are lucky because we've been buying them all along and our fleet is in pretty good shape. ”

Shubat Transportation Co., in Hibbing, which provides contract transportation services to Hibbing Public Schools, has seven vans, 18 buses and motor coaches, Dustin Davidson, Shubat chief executive officer and operations manager said.

Ordering new buses isn't as much of a problem as finding new vans, although bus prices are now over $100,000 each, up from about $40,000 in 2004-2005, Davidson said.

“We usually buy rental return vans, so we haven't experienced it as much as districts that buy new vans,” Davidson said. “But the cost of used vans has doubled. We used to buy a used van for $15,000 and now it's $30,000.”

John Massingill, owner of Tactran, Inc. in Hibbing and NKG Transportation in Nashwauk, Keewatin and Greenway, says bus prices change by the day at bus dealers.

“The biggest issue is they can't guarantee the price,” Massingill said. “They kind of jokingly guarantee their price until they hang up the phone. And they're taking six months to a year to get.”

Repair is also a major issue, he said.

“It's also the parts and service,” Massingill said. “I brought a bus in for a normal item and it's been down for three months. You got the buses you got and you have to dump a bunch of money in them.”

At Mesabi East, the district bought a used bus this year, Superintendent Jeff Burgess said.

“Even the price of those dramatically increased,” Burgess said.

The district doesn't need to buy any new vans this year, he said.

But they're looking at other transportation options.

“We put in for an electric school bus grant to get some federal reimbursement,” Burgess said. “If we get it, we would use it in town. We won't know until October whether we will get the grant.”

In Chisholm, transportation officials got lucky in finding one new vehicle.

“We just happened to come across an opening at the dealership and we were able to get a Suburban on order, but it was not through the GM fleet program,” Mike Fredeen, Chisholm Public Schools facilities and grounds operations administrator said. “GM had opened up its fleet vehicle sales, but it closed up by mid-day. They said that within a few hours GM was at 160 percent of fleet vehicle sales.”

Fredeen said it will take about six months to get the Suburban.

With a fleet of 70 buses, Grand Rapids Public Schools normally buys six to seven new buses each year, Greig Olson, transportation director said.

But this year, due to budget constraints, the district is buying only one, he said.

“We ordered a bus in February, which we normally do,” Olson said. “Thankfully, it's only one. Usually, we get it by the middle of October and now they're telling us it won't get to the production line until January 2023 and we won't get it until February 2023.”

The shortage of Type III vehicles like Suburbans is being felt everywhere, Olson said.

“I've heard statewide there's a lot of people hurting with the Type III's,” Olson said.

The fleet at Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools won't need new replacements for two or three years, Cornelius said.

Propane and diesel fuel costs are also putting a dent in district budgets.

Ninety-eight percent of St. Louis County Schools buses are powered by propane, Cornelius said.

Last year, the district spent $470,000 on propane, diesel and gasoline for its student transportation vehicles.

From July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, fuel costs went up 184 percent, Johnson said.

Fuel costs will rise even more this year, she said.

Chisholm buses are diesel powered, Fredeen said.

“We're tied in with the city, so we get a little bit of a discount,” Fredeen said. “But it definitely puts a little more of a squeeze on us.”

Like other districts, Mesabi East is coping with increased fuel costs, Burgess said.

“We get some sparsity revenue and transportation dollars, but it doesn't come close to what our (fuel) expenditures are,” Burgess said. “When we get a two percent increase in our general dollars, it just doesn't keep up.”

Like other school districts, Rock Ridge is having to eat fuel costs, Schmidt said.

And as billions of state dollars remain on the table from an incomplete 2022 Minnesota legislative session, Schmidt is hopeful a special session could help schools.

“We're feeling fuel costs like everybody else,” Schmidt said. “But we don't have a choice. If we have to pay more for gasoline, we're just going to have to take it from another account. I hope the politicians decide to get together and make decisions. The unfortunate thing is they have the money, but all of us are sitting out here struggling.”

Virginia, MN
Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

