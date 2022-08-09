ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G1 Climax 32 Night 14 results: Naito, Kenta in crucial C Block contest

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XTPl_0hA9GZGj00

If Tetsuya Naito is going to use G1 Climax 32 to springboard himself to a Wrestle Kingdom main event, the main event of Night 14 in Hiroshima is one of the matches he absolutely can’t afford to lose.

Though he set himself back with a few early losses, the LIJ leader is still alive in C Block. But every bout is now the bottom of the ninth situation he always talks about, and that includes his showdown with Kenta.

He’s not the only wrestler on Night 14 in a must-win situation. Lance Archer needs to find a way to slow down arguably the hottest wrestler in the tournament, Jonah, fresh off the biggest victory of his career over Kazuchika Okada. Plus Tama Tonga and Taichi need to either win or draw against each other to keep their hopes of winning B Block alive.

We’re tracking all the action from Hiroshima live, so bookmark this page and check back as needed for the latest G1 Climax 32 Night 14 results.

G1 Climax 32 Night 14 quick results:

  • Shingo Takagi and Bushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kosei Fujita

Scroll down for complete results for every match.

Shingo Takagi and Bushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kosei Fujita

1

1

RELATED PEOPLE
