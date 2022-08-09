Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Wayne Law student receives scholarship from Warner
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP has selected Natasha Shlaimon as the recipient of its new $20,000 Law Scholarship – Embracing Diversity in Our Communities. The scholarship is awarded to a rising second-year law student in good standing and from a historically marginalized community. The scholarship will be paid in installments over the course of the next two school years.
Leader: Moot Court Chancellor is committed to public service
A rising 3L at Wayne State University Law School, Dominica Convertino's interest in the legal field stems from her passion for politics and public policy; and she hopes to combine these interests by pursuing a career in administrative law. Convertino started her career trajectory graduating with high academic distinction from...
'Survivor to Thriver' pilot program to support survivors of human trafficking beyond physiological needs
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a resolution to establish a new program to provide survivors of human trafficking with items and experiences for personal and/or professional development. The Survivor to Thriver pilot program was established on August 4 during the full Board meeting, and it will be administered by Vista Maria/Michigan Abolitionist Project (MAP). The program was created based on a recommendation by the Oakland County Human Trafficking Task Force (OCHTTF), which is made up of members from county agencies and community organizations.
Advocate: Law student brings 'diverse lens' to studies
Law student Evelyn Galván is from Southwest Detroit and a proud child of immigrants who hail from a rural area in Guanajuato, Mexico. “They lived very humbly. They did not have access to education after grade school, yet they never stopped searching for a better life for our family,” she says. “My parents instilled in me a love for education and told me that through school, I could fulfill my dreams.
Jennifer L. Hansen joins Fraser Trebilcock
Lansing– Fraser Trebilcock is pleased to announce the hiring of attorney Jennifer L. Hansen who will work primarily in the firm’s Lansing office. Hansen joins Fraser Trebilcock in the litigation practice group focusing on litigation, general business law, and real estate law. Her experience includes handling various litigation matters and transactional work with subpoenas in the real estate practice area.
Dickinson Wright attorney receives Outstanding Business Lawyer Award
Mark High, a member in the Detroit office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, has been named the recipient of the 16th Annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This prestigious award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the Business Law Section seeks to foster and facilitate: the highest quality of professionalism, the highest quality of practice, and an unwavering dedication to service, ethical conduct, and collegiality within the practice of law.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County is proud to welcome you to our Open House!
Local mentorship program makes moves in a BIG way!. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County (BBBS) is grateful to welcome the community to our open house. This occasion has been postponed previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the wait is over. The event will take place Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4PM–6PM at 1176 Robert T Longway Blvd, Flint, MI, 48503. This event is open to the public.
Nessel prevails in continued prosecution of Wolverine Watchmen
The prosecution prevailed on critical motions in the case against three members of the Wolverine Watchmen who were allegedly part of a plot to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap elected officials, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico appeared in court for...
Whitmer announces federal RAISE grant awarded to MDOT and City of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and City of Detroit for the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor (DMIC). “Today, Michigan’s economic momentum...
Oakland County Board of Commissioners votes to place public transportation millage on November ballot
In a bipartisan vote, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved placing a public transportation millage question on the November 8 ballot at its meeting last night. If approved by voters, funding from an Oakland County public transportation millage will support current public transportation services in Oakland County, create and extend new routes to connect local communities and increase transportation service for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. The millage would be levied at a maximum rate of .95 mills (95 cents per $1,000 in taxable property value) for ten years beginning in 2022 and ending in 2031.
EGLE issues violation notices to Tribar as investigation into chemical release continues
The Wixom company responsible for a chemical release that threatened the Huron River system was served with multiple violation notices late Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). EGLE’s Water Resources Division (WRD) issued violations to Tribar Manufacturing and initiated accelerated enforcement related to issues...
Federal Bar schedules Bench/Bar Golf Outing for August 15
The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, will host its 2022 Bench/Bar Golf Outing at Western Golf and Country Club, 14600 Kinloch in Redford, on Monday, August 15. Participants can join the federal bench and bar in day of golf and socializing. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. followed...
Unsuccessful Sterling Heights council candidate charged with election fraud
An unsuccessful candidate for Sterling Heights City Council now faces felony charges related to ballot application forgeries, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. Paul Manni, 27, of Sterling Heights, is charged with the following in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court:. • Nine counts of forging a signature on...
Man exonerated of four killings offers free gas in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only...
