ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
News 12

EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas

Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
LINDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Voter Registration#Democrats#Presidential Primary#Everything You Need#The State S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy