Read full article on original website
Related
Vote 2022: After stunning primary upset, Democrats take aim at Trump-backed Levy
Leora Levy won Tuesday’s GOP primary by 11 points over Themis Klarides, a social moderate who was the party favorite. The former president endorsed Levy just five days before the primary.
Connecticut aims to launch Hero Pay for essential workers this Friday
Officials are hoping to kick off the so-called "Hero Pay" program later this week after a soft launch this past weekend left the website overwhelmed with traffic.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
Hochul: Use of red flag laws has spiked since expanded state gun reforms passed
According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, 832 “extreme risk protection orders” were issued over the past three months across the state. That's compared to a little more than 1,400 over the prior 20 months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
News 12
EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
Pedestrian fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night by a New Jersey Transit train.
Developers plan new luxury senior housing in Yorktown
The age-restricted housing would be built along Route 6 at 800 East Main Street. The building would be a 35-acre property, with 200 rental apartments, 50 townhome condominiums and upscale amenities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Vernon holds school essentials giveaway event
The New Life Missionary Baptist Church teamed up with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Westchester Family Care to supply school essentials to families in need.
Police say a missing Yorktown teen has been found in Connecticut
Police interviewed residents and checked public places during the extensive investigation.
Mount Vernon City Council approves $6M state-funded contracts to address crumbling sewer system
The council approved $6 million in state-funded contracts to address critical breaks in the city's crumbling sewer system.
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Kisco man accused of defrauding adoption organization out $10M
A Mount Kisco man is accused of defrauding an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of more than $10 million.
Greenburgh police celebrate the selection of the town’s first African American police chief
The Greenburgh Police Department is celebrating the selection of Cpt. Kobie Powell as the town’s first African American chief of police.
Family speaks to News 12 in hope of finding missing Yorktown teen
Angela McKenzie spoke with News 12 in hopes of reaching her missing 15-year-old grandson, Kristan Lee, who lives in Yorktown..
State police: 1 killed, 5 injured in overturned bus crash on NJ Turnpike
One person is dead, and five others were injured when a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike, New Jersey state police say.
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
Alert Center: Mount Vernon man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for fatal 2020 shooting
The Westchester District Attorney's Office says 38-year-old Negus Kirton was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Michael Toro.
Comments / 0