WHEC TV-10
Local group, family searching for answers following homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just as Rise Up Rochester started knocking on doors to talk to people about all the violence, there was a double shooting just a few blocks away. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was out with community activists when it all unfolded. 11-year-old Jah’zaria Brinson, part of Rise...
Rochester Rundown: Firefighter to sue RFD, House of Mercy murder arrest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
WHEC TV-10
Police investigation on Linnet Street and Lexington Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is an active police investigation on Thursday morning on Rochester’s northwest side, at Linnet Street and Lexington Avenue. We don’t have a lot of information just yet but we’ve seen K9 dogs in the area helping with this search and RPD cruisers lining the street.
13 WHAM
Two women shot on Child Street Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County
FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
iheart.com
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Rochester's 48th Homicide of the Year
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. It happened around 10:30 last night on Roycroft Drive, near Carter Street. 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson was wounded in the shooting and died later at the hospital. There have been 48 homicides in the city this year.
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
Weapons charges for man involved in April shooting on N. Plymouth Ave.
Investigators believe the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 North Plymouth Avenue when they were shot by the suspect.
WHEC TV-10
Two women shot on Child Street were at birthday party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women were shot on Rochester’s west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Child Street near Campbell Street. Police say the suspect fired into a crowd of people gathered there—striking two women in the upper body. The victims were...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting
A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
iheart.com
Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
WHEC TV-10
Brutal hatchet murderer found guilty
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The convicted felon accused of brutally murdering a woman with a hatchet in Rochester is headed to prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, guilty of second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed Heather Majors at least 77 times. The stabbing happened at her...
Alert canceled for missing 18-year-old from Rochester
Witnesses told police that Cooper was last seen on Lexington Avenue in the city at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.
Rochester parolee pleads not guilty in killing of 2 men on Sixth St. and Roycroft Dr.
Williams is currently on parole for a 2015 arson conviction after intentionally starting a fire at a location with a person inside. Since then he has:
WHEC TV-10
Local group hits streets to call for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month
A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
WHEC TV-10
Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
WHEC TV-10
Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire
The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
