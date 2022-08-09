ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Local group, family searching for answers following homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just as Rise Up Rochester started knocking on doors to talk to people about all the violence, there was a double shooting just a few blocks away. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was out with community activists when it all unfolded. 11-year-old Jah’zaria Brinson, part of Rise...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigation on Linnet Street and Lexington Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is an active police investigation on Thursday morning on Rochester’s northwest side, at Linnet Street and Lexington Avenue. We don’t have a lot of information just yet but we’ve seen K9 dogs in the area helping with this search and RPD cruisers lining the street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two women shot on Child Street Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two women shot on Child Street were at birthday party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women were shot on Rochester’s west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Child Street near Campbell Street. Police say the suspect fired into a crowd of people gathered there—striking two women in the upper body. The victims were...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting

A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brutal hatchet murderer found guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The convicted felon accused of brutally murdering a woman with a hatchet in Rochester is headed to prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, guilty of second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed Heather Majors at least 77 times. The stabbing happened at her...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local group hits streets to call for change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month

A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire

The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY

