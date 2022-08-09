Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Buffett's investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
Motley Fool
Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs
Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Motley Fool
My Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Amazon is facing economic issues like everyone else, but it is still performing decently. The company's cloud business looks increasingly promising. Amazon benefits from a strong moat that will help it keep competitors at bay.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction
These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%.
Motley Fool
Why Xponential Fitness Stock Jumped on Friday
Management hiked its 2022 outlook after demand picked up through June. The fitness specialist is expecting to add over 500 new studios this year.
Motley Fool
Why STAAR Surgical Stock Is Triumphant Today
STAAR Surgical's implanted lenses for vision correction were a hit in China and India in Q2. The success in China is especially notable, given ongoing pandemic-associated difficulties. The rest of the year might see its share price recover to approach where it was 12 months ago.
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Motley Fool
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks.
Motley Fool
3 Monster Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Realty Income's size gives it an advantage over peers when it comes to sourcing, absorbing, and paying for acquisitions. AvalonBay has the scale to grow internally or externally, while making sure that it owns top properties in top markets. Prologis' portfolio isn't just big, but it has massive embedded land
Motley Fool
The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Growth in smartphone sales will be a big tailwind for Apple and Qualcomm in the long run. Tesla is setting itself up to ride the electric vehicle boom with the right moves.
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat.
