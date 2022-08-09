ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

First Alert: Scattered rain and storm chances through Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The active weather pattern looks to continue as we move through the remainder of the work week, with the weather pattern changing a bit as we push into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will stay warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake closing for two years

Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake, one of Alabama’s first state public fishing lakes, soon will be closing for two years to receive renovations and will be restocked with various sport fish species. Lee Simmons, City of Luverne Parks and Recreation Director, said the lake is an asset to the...
LUVERNE, AL
wvtm13.com

Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
WSFA

Woman killed in wreck with tractor-trailer in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County left a Coker woman dead Thursday morning. Troopers say a 2018 Nissan Sentra struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near the 102 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Hayneville. It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
Greenville Advocate

Cattle calls coming to a close at Montgomery Stockyard

The Montgomery Stockyard will hold its final sale Aug. 22. After more than 60 years serving cattlemen and farmers from this area, the current owner, Jerry Etheredge, has decided to close the live auction part of his business, although he still plans to hold video sales. Etheredge told WSFA reporter...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise Rescue seeing an increase in calls

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike County line led to three persons being air-flighted to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
bassmaster.com

The legacy of Ray Scott

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

New Resident Slowly Welcomes Visitors to Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo debuted its newest resident: a Hoffman Two-Toed Sloth. The 4-year-old sloth named Odysseus originally came from Ark Encounter in Kentucky. Odysseus was displayed at the zoo on Tuesday and is now ready to slowly welcome visitors to the zoo. Gabrielle Jansen, the Marketing and PR Manager at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Pack Leader training dogs and changing families

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Driscoll has spent most of his life helping others. Sometimes it’s people, sometimes it’s dogs and sometimes it’s both. “I joined the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Search and Rescue team,” said Driscoll, owner of Pack Leader K9 Boarding and Training. “I was with them for 20 years and deployed all over the world as a K-9 specialist.”
HOPE HULL, AL

