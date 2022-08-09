Read full article on original website
WSFA
First Alert: Scattered rain and storm chances through Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The active weather pattern looks to continue as we move through the remainder of the work week, with the weather pattern changing a bit as we push into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will stay warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake closing for two years
Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake, one of Alabama’s first state public fishing lakes, soon will be closing for two years to receive renovations and will be restocked with various sport fish species. Lee Simmons, City of Luverne Parks and Recreation Director, said the lake is an asset to the...
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Bama’s Best Tomato Dish
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -
wvtm13.com
Northport man injured in accident in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Northport man was injured in a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer in Montgomery Thursday. ALEA Troopers said Mikayla Ramsey, 23, of Coker, was driving a Nissan Sentra and Justin McBride, 23, of Northport, was the passenger. Ramsey hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by John Hill,
WSFA
Woman killed in wreck with tractor-trailer in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a two-vehicle crash in Lowndes County left a Coker woman dead Thursday morning. Troopers say a 2018 Nissan Sentra struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 21 near the 102 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Hayneville. It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m.
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
thebamabuzz.com
WOW: City of Prattville unveils new remote-operated robotic slope mower [VIDEO]
Gone are the days when landscapers had to maneuver difficult terrains and steep slopes on their own. The City of Prattville’s Urban Management Division has introduced a brand-new, remote-operated robotic slope mower to help keep landscaping crews safe. Read on for details. A game-changing addition. Purchased in March 2022,...
Greenville Advocate
Cattle calls coming to a close at Montgomery Stockyard
The Montgomery Stockyard will hold its final sale Aug. 22. After more than 60 years serving cattlemen and farmers from this area, the current owner, Jerry Etheredge, has decided to close the live auction part of his business, although he still plans to hold video sales. Etheredge told WSFA reporter...
wdhn.com
Enterprise Rescue seeing an increase in calls
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike County line led to three persons being air-flighted to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
With rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they've seen an uptick in those seeking help.
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
America’s largest no-kill animal rescue opening Macon County shelter
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free no kill rescue in the United States, is responding to record numbers of owner surrenders and shelter euthanasia by opening a new location in Macon County, Alabama. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons says more dogs are in danger now
bassmaster.com
The legacy of Ray Scott
It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. For bass anglers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was busy like beavers building dams across the South, creating huge, man-made reservoirs where black bass would soon thrive. For others, it was a time of constant struggle. “Segregation...
WSFA
Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
alabamanews.net
New Resident Slowly Welcomes Visitors to Montgomery Zoo
The Montgomery Zoo debuted its newest resident: a Hoffman Two-Toed Sloth. The 4-year-old sloth named Odysseus originally came from Ark Encounter in Kentucky. Odysseus was displayed at the zoo on Tuesday and is now ready to slowly welcome visitors to the zoo. Gabrielle Jansen, the Marketing and PR Manager at...
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
WKRC
Rescue group converts 100-acre facility built to train greyhounds into massive dog shelter
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A facility in Alabama once used to exploit dogs is now being used to help them. A 100-acre property in Macon County built to train greyhounds for racing has been converted into an animal shelter. Big Dog Ranch Rescue is behind the conversion.
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
WSFA
Pack Leader training dogs and changing families
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Driscoll has spent most of his life helping others. Sometimes it’s people, sometimes it’s dogs and sometimes it’s both. “I joined the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Search and Rescue team,” said Driscoll, owner of Pack Leader K9 Boarding and Training. “I was with them for 20 years and deployed all over the world as a K-9 specialist.”
