ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs

Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Buffett’s investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

When Will the Housing Market Crash?

Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Real Estate Company#Linus Realestate#Investment#Ipo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Terreno Realty#Rr
CNET

Rent Increase: These Cities Had the Biggest Rent Hikes in the US

After falling precipitously during the height of the pandemic, rents have bounced back, according to a July report from Realtor.com. In fact, rental prices are at an all-time high from coast to coast. George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com, said rent spikes in areas like Florida and the rest of...
ORLANDO, FL
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
IRS
Motley Fool

Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

Bank of America is expected to greatly benefit from rising interest rates. The bank will need to build capital between now and 2023 to meet new regulatory capital requirements. There is also the possibility of some kind of more severe recession in the near term. You’re reading a free article...
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Here's what is getting more expensive at the grocery store

Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% - the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year. The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive. A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs:...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase

A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks. You’re reading...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy