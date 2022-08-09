Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% - the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year. The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive. A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs:...

