Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs
Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call
The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That’s according to Robert Shiller.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Buffett’s investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
US News and World Report
When Will the Housing Market Crash?
Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Rent Increase: These Cities Had the Biggest Rent Hikes in the US
After falling precipitously during the height of the pandemic, rents have bounced back, according to a July report from Realtor.com. In fact, rental prices are at an all-time high from coast to coast. George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com, said rent spikes in areas like Florida and the rest of...
Suze Orman Says 'Don't Be Stupid' -- Make This Investment
It's advice worth following today.
Motley Fool
Bank of America Must Pay Users in These 12 States After Failing to Distribute Pandemic Benefits
Due to a Bank of America mistake, over 100,000 unemployed workers had no access to the funds they were owed. At the height of the pandemic, Bank of America made it impossible for more than 100,000 unemployed workers to receive their unemployment benefits. Bank of America has been fined $225...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?
Bank of America is expected to greatly benefit from rising interest rates. The bank will need to build capital between now and 2023 to meet new regulatory capital requirements. There is also the possibility of some kind of more severe recession in the near term. You’re reading a free article...
Here's what is getting more expensive at the grocery store
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% - the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year. The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive. A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs:...
3 Reasons Not to Put Money Into Your 401(k)
A 401(k) may seem like a perfect retirement account, but you may want to look at other options.
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase
A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks. You’re reading...
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
Your path to $1 million may be easier than expected.
biztoc.com
Is using a Whole Life Insurance Policy to fund real estate investing a viable/realistic tool?
Is using a Whole Life Insurance Policy to fund real estate investing a viable/realistic tool? I was recently introduced to an investing learning program/group that "promises" a path to financial freedom. The idea is to have your money "working double time" by compounding the value of your Life Insurance policy while funding real estate investments.
Comments / 0