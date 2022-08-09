Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone
Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Advocates for New York's most vulnerable say retention struggles remain
For years, organizations that provide services for New York's most vulnerable residents — people who have developmental or physical disabilities — have struggled to retain workers amid a challenging workplace environment and flat pay. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The public health crisis made service provider crisis...
NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children
New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNY does not need more hospital cancer centers (Guest Opinion by Maryann Roefaro)
Maryann Roefaro, MS, FACMPE, is CEO of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, in DeWitt. I have been a part of this healthcare community for over 40 years — over 30 of which have been in high-level, executive leadership positions. I have been the CEO of Hematology-Oncology Associates since 2002, previously working as one of the Senior VPs at Crouse Health. Through all the challenges I have experienced, and there have been many, none have been so financially motivated and disheartening as the new strategic initiatives of our local hospitals who recently gained 340B status.
A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State
A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
townofgoshen.org
The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
The New York State (NYS) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources. Benefits are administered through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater services are combined, per applicant household. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s drinking water and/or wastewater vendor(s).This assistance is targeted at low income households and income guidelines will mirror that of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information regarding LIHWAP please visit the LIHWAP website at https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.
Get Free Backpacks At Community Access Services Giveaway Event
Parents and guardians can get free bookbags tomorrow, Friday, August 12, 2022, at an event sponsored by Community Access Services. Community Access Services of WNY is a local non-profit that works to address HIV and other diseases that affect the health and welfare of urban communities in Buffalo and Erie County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul points to early success of expanded red flag law
Gov. Kathy Hochul touted what she indicated was the early success of expanding the state's red flag law that is meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Hochul at an appearance in Suffolk County on Long Island Friday pointed to a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.
College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York pension fund to review oil and gas firms' energy transition
New York's pension fund will review more than two dozen oil and gas companies to assess their transition to low-carbon operations, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced. The review all together will comprise 28 publicly traded firms. “Oil and gas companies face significant and complex economic, environmental and...
Prisoners In New York State Can’t Be Called ‘Inmate’ Anymore
Inmates in New York State are getting a new name. The Bill A9273/S8216 was delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul on August 5, 2022, and signed into law, according to Pix 11. In New York, we’re doing everything in our power to show that justice and safety can go hand-in-hand. We can make our streets and communities safer by giving justice-involved individuals the chance to complete their rehabilitation program and work at the same time. By treating all New Yorkers with dignity and respect, we can improve public safety while ensuring New Yorkers have a fair shot at a second chance.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pocket primer on the GOP, Democratic primaries in NY-22
The race for New York’s newly redistricted 22nd Congressional District is wide open, which means the Aug. 23 primaries could be quite competitive, though turnout is not expected to be high. But let’s start at the beginning. The current 22nd Congressional District in New York is represented by...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State offers Maine cities and towns cannabis reimbursement funds up to $20,000
Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy is offering cities and towns that opted-in to the adult use cannabis market up to $20,000 to help cover the costs of regulating the businesses. The plan is to help cover the costs of hiring attorneys, drafting ordinances, staff time and other expenses, while...
wrfalp.com
Senator Borrello Shares Link for Tax Rebate Check Eligibility
The state started sending out tax rebate checks in June with the deadline for property owners to receive them of October 15. Eligible homeowners are those who receive STAR, or Enhanced STAR, and who make less than $250,000. The benefit is a percentage of a property owner’s STAR.
wwnytv.com
State reports Covid death in St. Lawrence County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state is reporting a new Covid-related death in St. Lawrence County. On Tuesday, the state said 22 people across New York died from the virus, including one in St. Lawrence County. It also reported 5,792 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan
New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
NY replacing ‘inmate’ with ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of New York’s laws are getting a rewrite: the word “inmate” will be swapped with “incarcerated individual” in state legislation after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Monday. The change is designed to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology used to refer to incarcerated individuals […]
Comments / 0