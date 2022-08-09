ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Hillsborough teachers rally outside school board headquarters

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of teachers rallied outside the Hillsborough County School Board meeting Thursday, urging board members to approve previously contracted pay raises. The district gave teachers supplemental pay raises last school year, but those raises were only temporary instead of the ones based on the district and union negotiated contract agreement.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Event welcomes new faculty to Plant City schools

First-time instructors supported with school supplies. It was a welcoming day for incoming educators at Plant City schools, as they were recognized during the New Teacher Coffee event on Aug. 5. Hosted by the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, the morning function held at the TECO Expo Hall was...
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
observernews.net

Sumner High set to open new wing in January

Jule F. Sumner High School in the Balm Riverview area of Hillsborough County, the largest school in the nation’s eighth-largest school district, is set to expand even further, with a 25-classroom wing set to open in January. If all goes well, this last-ditch effort to avoid double sessions will...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County

Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#First Day Of School#New Tampa#Cafeteria#Charity#Wharton High School#Belle Witter Elementary#Adams Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
10 Tampa Bay

When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Tampa

Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy