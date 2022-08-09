Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Hillsborough teachers rally outside school board headquarters
TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of teachers rallied outside the Hillsborough County School Board meeting Thursday, urging board members to approve previously contracted pay raises. The district gave teachers supplemental pay raises last school year, but those raises were only temporary instead of the ones based on the district and union negotiated contract agreement.
plantcityobserver.com
Event welcomes new faculty to Plant City schools
First-time instructors supported with school supplies. It was a welcoming day for incoming educators at Plant City schools, as they were recognized during the New Teacher Coffee event on Aug. 5. Hosted by the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, the morning function held at the TECO Expo Hall was...
fox13news.com
First day of school arrives in Hillsborough County as district juggles teacher deficit
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County schools kicked off the new year Wednesday morning. There is plenty of excitement, especially for the students and staff who will call Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy home. It’s the newest school in the district that was built to help with overcrowding issues. However,...
Parents worry about AC issues inside Hillsborough County elementary school
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents of Turner/Bartels K-8 School students are worried about air conditioning problems when they send their kids off to school. Marquetta Wilson's son is a third grader at the school. She says he had to deal with AC issues in the classroom for weeks.
usf.edu
Tampa Bay referendums include public school funding, transit tax and environmental land protection
There are two major referendums that will come before Tampa Bay area voters on November's ballot, along with a pair of votes in two counties on the Aug. 23 primary that would increase property taxes to help fund public schools:. Hillsborough County: Transportation tax referendum. This would levy a 1%...
observernews.net
Sumner High set to open new wing in January
Jule F. Sumner High School in the Balm Riverview area of Hillsborough County, the largest school in the nation’s eighth-largest school district, is set to expand even further, with a 25-classroom wing set to open in January. If all goes well, this last-ditch effort to avoid double sessions will...
Lawsuit Says Student Expelled From Pasco County Middle School When Mom Complained About Gender Questionnaire
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl was expelled from a Florida school and transferred to another in January 2022 after her mother spoke out against a gender identity survey taken in school, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents. Rebecca Yuengling’s daughter was
Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County
Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
How Hillsborough County is addressing shortage of teachers
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's back to school for many K-12 students this week as Hillsborough County Public Schools classes resume on Wednesday. Despite the approaching start date, there are still hundreds of teachers needed for hire and to fill up the classrooms. The teacher shortage problem won't delay...
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
LIVE: Rushe Middle School evacuated on first day of class due to possible threat
Charles S. Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes is being evacuated this morning "out of an abundance of caution" as authorities investigate a possible threat, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
Pasco School District: Homework shouldn't count toward students' final grades
District officials say they have tightened up their policy on how much it counts when figuring out students' final grades.
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued in Pinellas County
A mosquito-borne illness advisory was issued in Pinellas County, the health department announced Thursday.
fox13news.com
'Hoax' bomb threat resurfaces online, forces temporary evacuation of Pasco County school
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Students at Charles S. Rushe Middle School were allowed back into classrooms around 10 a.m. Wednesday after a "hoax bomb threat" forced a temporary evacuation on the first day of school, Pasco County officials said. The school was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution"...
usf.edu
What has changed with early voting and mail-in ballots in Florida? We clear up the confusion
Early voting started Monday in Hillsborough County. Most other counties in the greater Tampa Bay region start early voting Saturday, Aug. 13. There are several new laws that go into effect this election. One prohibits people who would help others drop off vote-by-mail ballots from having more than two vote-by-mail...
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Tampa
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
