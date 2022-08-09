ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jets QB Wilson injures knee in preseason game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the first quarter in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. After going back to pass, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field. After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his own power before heading to the locker room. The Jets announced Wilson was questionable to return with a knee injury. There are high hopes this year for the 23-year-old Wilson, who was drafted No. 2 overall last year. He had an up-and-down rookie season, throwing nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games, but went without an interception in his final five games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

How to watch the Chargers v Rams preseason game

CBS2 Is the home of the Los Angeles Chargers. Watch all three preseason games on CBS2 In Los Angeles and on CBSLA.com.The first game of the Chargers preseason is Saturday, August 13th against the LA Rams. Watch the action on KCBS beginning at 7pm.Jim Hill will be hosting the Chargers pregame show beginning at 6:30pm. If you are within Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, you can also watch the game on CBSLA.com. The game will be visible on our home page.For the latest Chargers news and video, visit the #BoltsOn2 page.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy