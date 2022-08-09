Read full article on original website
Related
How Will Blockchain Bridges and Cross-Chain Interoperability Evolve from a UX Perspective?
The crypto/web3 space has matured considerably as a whole. Long gone are the days where Ethereum is the only platform for smart contracts — the emergence of multiple smart contract chains have provided us with faster and cheaper alternatives to Ethereum. As a testament to this fact, Ethereum’s TVL...
Oases Opinions Series: What NFTs are and why Digital Ownership Matters
With Oases being a marketplace for NFTs, we naturally believe in the fundamental value and utility of NFTs. While blockchains are still a very young industry, NFTs have emerged as one of the more obvious contemporary use cases of the technology and already transpiring into everyday culture. Because of the industry's infancy, we find it highly relevant to back up and start exploring what NFTs actually are and what the general applications of the technology are, and also specifically for culture and artists. We intend to keep the scoop narrow and publish a series of educational and explorative articles on relevant topics within NFTs, art, and the intersection between technology and human cultural expression.
Hopsworks 3.0: The Python-Centric Feature Store
Feature stores began in the world of Big Data, with Spark being the feature engineering platform for Michelangelo (the first feature store) and Hopsworks (the first open-source feature store). Nowadays, the modern data stack has assumed the role of Spark for feature stores - feature engineering code can be written that seamlessly scales to large data volumes in Snowflake, BigQuery, or Redshift. However, Python developers know that feature engineering is so much more than the aggregations and data validation you can do in SQL and DBT. Dimensionality reduction, whether using PCA or Embeddings, and transformations are fundamental steps in feature engineering that are not available in SQL, even with UDFs (user-defined functions), today.
Web3 Service Provider Ankr Integrates Staking with its Infrastructure Layer
Ankr, a decentralised infrastructure platform announced the addition of token staking to its infrastructure layer, enabling Web3 users to profit from the fees paid to node operators. Node operators on the Ankr network now offer their customers the staking service after the successful implementation of the staking functionality. Vested Interest...
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Test UX Design: UX Problem, Validation & User Testing
This article will help you understand the process of testing UX design. The process of testing design is becoming more and more important in the UX world. It allows you to determine if your design will work for your users and solve their problems, but it also allows you to test other aspects of your business model or product as well.
Basic Scope Overview In Javascript
This post is mainly about scope in vanilla JavaScript and the different ways it can be used to our advantage. There are a lot of ways to look at the scope to try and better understand it, my brain always goes to the analogy that if your app is a car then the scope is the various compartments within the vehicle.
NFT IP Rights and its Failed Promise
While the move to CC0 is often framed as an altruistic move to better align with the decentralized ideals of Web 3, I suspect there is more at play here. I would argue that we may have all been sold on a false promise, to begin with. This was not malicious in nature, after all the notion that if you can own the IP rights to a verifiable digital asset seems like a rational deduction. However, enforcing said IP rights around NFT JPEGs is a different story entirely and potentially very difficult from a legal standpoint, especially on a global scale.
Creating a Screen Sharing Application With JavaScript
Have you ever wondered how hard or easy it would be to create your own screen-sharing application? In this article, I will show you how to create a screen-sharing application with JavaScript via the Screen Capture API and its getDisplayMedia() technique. This will allow us to capture half or all of a screen and share it with other users throughout a WebRTC conference session.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Understanding AWS Well-Architected Framework
The AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is a set of best practices used to create highly efficient and cost-effective applications on AWS. With its easy-to-understand, organized structure, the AWS Well-Architected Framework helps developers create highly efficient and cost-effective applications. What is the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a...
Blockchain Explained - For Noobs
If you are here out of chaos while trying to understand web3 and Blockchain, then don’t worry I was going through the same chaos over the internet while I was trying to understand this new famous trendy technology with some fancy terms and some jargon for the non-tech or even tech people. So in this blog, I’ll share the basic understanding I studied of blockchain technology.
TURN Time Into Value
Web2 software engineers have benefitted from design standards, mature programming languages, and vulnerability tools to minimize the risks of an attack. Failure to do so can result in a situation similar to my “. ” publication back in 2017. Those working in Web3 projects find themselves at an exciting stage....
Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse
In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interesting Events That Are Happening in the Crypto Space 2022
Let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. We've seen many new developments and innovations within the blockchain space over the years. 2022 has seen some interesting innovations in particular. So, let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. Web3, the Next...
Understanding WhatsApp Architecture
Understanding the Architecture of an Instant Messaging Service like WhatsApp. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used cross-platform messaging applications. On it, information is sent immediately, which is why more and more websites include it as another service to facilitate communication with users. What will you read in this...
Using ReactPHP to Stream Media
When I first heard of ReactPHP a few years ago, it looked very promising. Providing timers, asynchronous processing, streams, and sockets, all within PHP. However, in recent years, there seems to be stagnation. While you see commits, you seldom see any publication. Framework X is an attempt to make ReactPHP...
Technology Is Killing Creativity
It can be said that technology is killing creativity in the sense that it is making it more challenging to be creative. This is because of the amount of information and distractions available on the internet. Creativity has always been a topic of debate. It is not clear whether creativity...
Java Algorithms: Coding a Binary Tree Right Side View (LeetCode)
Given the root of a binary tree, imagine yourself standing on the right side of it. Then, return the values of the nodes you can see ordered from top to bottom. I would say it’s a pretty popular question during coding interviews Using simple words — think of the level for a particular node in a binary tree as the depth of that node. This code gives us linear time and space complexity, and it performs pretty well.
Food and Flavor: A Gastronomic Guide to Health and Good Living: Chapter V - A NOBLE ART
NO one who has read the last chapter, and Chapter II can fail to be convinced that cooking is not only a science, but the most important of all sciences—the science on which our health depends more than on any other; a science concerning which Sir Henry Thompson has truly said that an adequate recognition of its value in prolonging healthy life and in promoting cheerful temper, prevalent good nature, and improved moral tone, "would achieve almost a revolution in the habits of a large part of the community."
The Essays of Adam Smith: THE IMITATIVE ARTS - Part I
THE most perfect imitation of an object of any kind must in all cases, it is evident, be another object of the same kind, made as exactly as possible after the same model. What, for example, would be the most perfect imitation of the carpet which now lies before me?—Another carpet, certainly, wrought as exactly as possible after the same pattern. But, whatever might be the merit or beauty of this second carpet, it would not be supposed to derive any from the circumstance of its having been made in imitation of the first. This circumstance of its being not an original, but a copy, would even be considered as some diminution of that merit; a greater or smaller, in proportion as the object was of a nature to lay claim to a greater or smaller degree of admiration. It would not much diminish the merit of a common carpet, because in such trifling objects, which at best can lay claim to so little beauty or merit of any kind, we do not always think it worth while to affect originality: it would diminish a good deal that of a carpet of very exquisite workmanship. In objects of still greater importance, this exact, or, as it would be called, this servile imitation, would be considered as the most unpardonable blemish. To build another St. Peter’s or St. Paul’s church, of exactly the same dimensions, proportions, and ornaments with the present buildings at Rome or London, would be supposed to argue such a miserable barrenness of genius and invention in the architect as would disgrace the most expensive magnificence.
The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter III - ARABIAN MEDICINE
The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. ARABIAN MEDICINE. THE third and by...
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0