wbkb11.com

Aboard the Lady Michigan: Shipwreck Tours continue at the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

ALPENA, MI. – After a temporary closure, Lady Michigan has set sail in Alpena. Resource protection coordinator, Stephanie Gandulla, said she is excited to see the ship take off again. “This boat, The Lady Michigan, has really been the center of our outreach operations and educational programs since 2011. I have had the pleasure of cruising countless times.”
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
fox2detroit.com

Police: Intoxicated man points gun at driver while accusing him of speeding in northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a driver because he was allegedly speeding down a northern Michigan road last week. According to police, Gavin Scott VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim who had been driving with their passenger on Estelle Road in Otsego County's Hayes Township. VanLuchene, who police say had been drinking and appeared intoxicated, pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened him.
UpNorthLive.com

wbkb11.com

Football’s First Look: Alpena

ALPENA, MI – The WBKB Sports team continues visiting the North Star League to get an inside look on teams’ preparation for the upcoming 2022 football season. The Alpena Wildcats are coming off an 2-7 season and are more motivated than ever to make improvements. With a young core roster, the Wildcats underclassmen look to the senior players, like tight end Colt Gray, to lead them to success. “We had a great group of seniors last year and we’re trying to continue that leadership,” said Gray.
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Arrested After Throwing Rock at Moving Car, Injuring Seven-Year-Old Girl

A Gaylord man was charged in Otsego County after he threw a rock out of the window of his jeep and injured a little girl in another car, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened on McCoy Road in Bagley Township Saturday night when a driver, his girlfriend and her two children saw the girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend Brandon Clifton, 31, of Gaylord, driving in the opposite direction on Plywood Road.
