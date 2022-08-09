Read full article on original website
For Sale: Historic 1911 Alpena Post Office Transformed Into Elegant $3M Residence
For Sale. Looking for a visionary and creative individual ready to take advantage of a unique property in a high-demand area. Someone who will appreciate that this place is one historic hidden gem. The historic building on Water Street at 1st Avenue in downtown Alpena, once a post office, is on the market and the sky's the limit when it comes to the future of this landmark.
wbkb11.com
Aboard the Lady Michigan: Shipwreck Tours continue at the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary
ALPENA, MI. – After a temporary closure, Lady Michigan has set sail in Alpena. Resource protection coordinator, Stephanie Gandulla, said she is excited to see the ship take off again. “This boat, The Lady Michigan, has really been the center of our outreach operations and educational programs since 2011. I have had the pleasure of cruising countless times.”
The Ghost Town of Big Rock in Montmorency County, Michigan
This Michigan ghost town looks like any other countryside intersection, but at one time, there was a thriving community here. All that's left now is a church, a couple of foundations, an old original barn.....and a big rock. The former village of Big Rock in Briley Township, Montmorency County got...
Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Intoxicated man points gun at driver while accusing him of speeding in northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at a driver because he was allegedly speeding down a northern Michigan road last week. According to police, Gavin Scott VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim who had been driving with their passenger on Estelle Road in Otsego County's Hayes Township. VanLuchene, who police say had been drinking and appeared intoxicated, pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened him.
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord man arrested for throwing rock from moving vehicle, injuring girl
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and injuring a young girl, according to Michigan State Police. Brandon Clifton, 31, has been arraigned for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count malicious destruction of...
fox2detroit.com
Girl hurt after northern Michigan man throws rock at truck driven by ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A rock thrown at a truck in northern Michigan bounced off the vehicle and hit a van, hurting a child, police said. Michigan State Police have now charged a Gaylord man with felonious assault and malicious destruction after the thrown rock led to a 7-year-old girl being injured from flying glass.
wbkb11.com
Football’s First Look: Alpena
ALPENA, MI – The WBKB Sports team continues visiting the North Star League to get an inside look on teams’ preparation for the upcoming 2022 football season. The Alpena Wildcats are coming off an 2-7 season and are more motivated than ever to make improvements. With a young core roster, the Wildcats underclassmen look to the senior players, like tight end Colt Gray, to lead them to success. “We had a great group of seniors last year and we’re trying to continue that leadership,” said Gray.
Gaylord Man Arrested After Throwing Rock at Moving Car, Injuring Seven-Year-Old Girl
A Gaylord man was charged in Otsego County after he threw a rock out of the window of his jeep and injured a little girl in another car, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened on McCoy Road in Bagley Township Saturday night when a driver, his girlfriend and her two children saw the girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend Brandon Clifton, 31, of Gaylord, driving in the opposite direction on Plywood Road.
