Despite mixed Q2-2022 results, ironSource stock finished the day 10% higher. The Unity Software merger deal is likely affecting ironSource’s price action. Earlier today, ironSource (IS) reported its Q2-2022 earnings results. Revenue missed expectations while non-GAAP earnings came ahead of expectations. Despite the mixed results, ironSource finished 10% higher today. This may be due to Unity Software (U) stock being up about 10% on the day, as the recent all-stock merger deal between the two companies has made them highly correlated since the value of the merger increases as Unity’s stock price increases.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO