tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
tipranks.com
Vacasa Stock Gains 35% on Q2 Beat
A recovery in travel and tourism is helping Vacasa turn its fortunes around. Wall Street is eyeing triple-digit gains in the stock as well. Shares of vacation rental management platform Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) jumped nearly 35% yesterday on the back of the company’s robust second-quarter showing and upped guidance.
tipranks.com
Devon Energy Announces $1.8B Buyout; How Will It Affect Earnings?
Devon Energy’s acquisition of Validus Energy should boost DVN’s net income, free cash flow, as well as other financial metrics. Retail investors and analysts alike are bullish on the stock. Hydrocarbon exploration energy company Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently revealed that it will be fortifying its presence in...
tipranks.com
WIX Stock Crushes Earnings Estimates; Here’s How It was Accomplished
Wix reported its Q2 2022 results, which beat earnings estimates. In addition, the company announced a plan to improve its profitability. Wix.com (significantly beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.42 per WIX share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beat estimates six times. The company achieved this result by beginning to implement a cost reduction plan that will save $150 million in annualized expenses.
tipranks.com
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Weak Projections Upset Kaltura’s Investors
Kaltura’s lower revenue projections for 2022 seem to have disappointed investors, leading to a 10.5% decline in its share price on Tuesday. Even after delivering better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2022, Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) seems to have disappointed investors with weak projections for the third quarter and 2022. Shares of this $303.9-million software company fell 10.5% to close at $2.38 on Tuesday.
tipranks.com
Is Marvell Stock a Good Investment Option Now?
Semiconductor company Marvell seems to have all the ingredients that make it a good investment option at the current price level. Considering its solid fundamentals and growth prospects, California-based Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) could be an attractive investment option for investors seeking exposure to the U.S. semiconductor market. The...
tipranks.com
Five-Star Analyst Sameer Joshi Says Buy BLNK Stock; Here’s Why
EV charging solutions provider Blink Charging had a Q2 performance that impressed H.C. Wainwright analyst Sameer Joshi, leaving him bullish despite the company’s lack of profitability. After a solid top-line performance in Q2, H.C. Wainwright analyst Sameer Joshi, who happens to be a five-star analyst on TipRanks, maintained his...
tipranks.com
Greenlane Renewables’ Q2 Loss Widens Despite Record Revenues
The Canadian company’s net loss doubled even though its revenues grew 44% year-over-year. Greenlane Renewables, Inc.’s (TSE: GRN) second-quarter results were a mixed bag. While the Canadian firm’s loss widened year-over-year, its revenues rose to a record level. What Does Greenlane Renewables Do?. Headquartered in British Columbia,...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Micron Technology Stock Dropped 4% Despite Investment Plans
Micron’s $40 billion investment is expected to improve the supply chain challenges and create about 40,000 new jobs. Meanwhile, top investors are also loading up on the stock, indicating solid growth prospects for the company. Computer memory and data storage manufacturer Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) recently announced that...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why CyberArk Stock Surged 8% on Wednesday
Cyberark has posted robust results for the second quarter as top-line growth continued for the company. Yet, Cyberark reported a loss during the quarter, which remains a concern. Information security company CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, as revenue and earnings surpassed...
tipranks.com
Roblox Stock Tanks 17.4% on Weak Q2 Results, Decline in Bookings
Roblox’s weak Q2 performance has disappointed investors, but July figures give hope for a strong Q3. Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 17.4% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the company posted weak second-quarter 2022 results. The investor confidence was also shaken by the softness in the company’s bookings during the reported quarter. Unfortunately, RBLX stock was down a further 14.1%, at the time of writing, in Wednesday’s pre-market trading session.
tipranks.com
Is Honest Company Stock a Buy after Reporting Q2 Results?
Honest Company is higher so far today after reporting earnings that beat revenue expectations but missed earnings per share estimates. This growing company is making good moves but will face trouble from a recessionary environment. Sometimes it’s amazing what a little honesty can do, or so Honest Company (HNST) found...
tipranks.com
ironSource Stock 10% Higher after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Despite mixed Q2-2022 results, ironSource stock finished the day 10% higher. The Unity Software merger deal is likely affecting ironSource’s price action. Earlier today, ironSource (IS) reported its Q2-2022 earnings results. Revenue missed expectations while non-GAAP earnings came ahead of expectations. Despite the mixed results, ironSource finished 10% higher today. This may be due to Unity Software (U) stock being up about 10% on the day, as the recent all-stock merger deal between the two companies has made them highly correlated since the value of the merger increases as Unity’s stock price increases.
tipranks.com
Why Did Cronos Stock Decline 13.7% on Tuesday?
Shares of Cronos Group (CRON) declined 13.7% to close at $3.09 on Tuesday after the cannabis company delivered mixed second-quarter results amid its business restructuring initiatives. What Does Cronos Group Do?. Cronos Group is a global cannabinoid company that manufactures and sells cannabis, and hemp-derived supplements for the medical and...
tipranks.com
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance.
tipranks.com
Galiano Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Raises Guidance
Galiano has posted encouraging Q2 results on the back of robust gold production and improving all-in sustaining margins. Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE: GAU) (NYSE: GAU) has reported encouraging second-quarter 2022 operating and financial results. The upbeat results might help improve the company’s stock price, which has declined 35.9% so far this year.
tipranks.com
Why WalkMe Stock’s Earnings Surprised Investors, Sparking a 9.2% Rally
WalkMe’s Q2 earnings report was enough to leave investors happy, as the stock rallied over 9% despite the overall U.S. market finishing mixed. Although the company is still experiencing losses, analysts are upbeat about the stock. WalkMe (WKME), a cloud-based digital adoption platform, reported its Q2-2022 earnings results earlier...
tipranks.com
Riskified Stock Jumps on Raised 2022 Guidance
Riskified posted an adjusted loss in the second quarter versus a profit in the same quarter last year. Shares of Israel-based Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) jumped 2% on Wednesday to close at $5.60 following the release of its second-quarter results. Increased revenue guidance for full-year 2022 could have triggered the upside.
tipranks.com
Avaya Stock Continues to Face Challenges Post Disappointing Q3
After sacking its CEO, Avaya has now admitted doubts if it can remain a going concern. Investors have already seen the stock price nosedive by 97% so far in 2022. There seems to be no respite for the investors of cloud communications solutions provider Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) anytime soon. Only days ago, the company reported disappointing preliminary third-quarter numbers on multiple fronts. It announced cost cuts, lowered revenue and EBITDA projections, hinted at an impairment charge, and sacked its CEO, Jim Chirico. Shares had dropped 57% in response on July 29.
tipranks.com
Why Rivian Stock Fell After Hours Despite Beating Earnings Estimates
Rivian beat analysts’ second-quarter EPS and revenue estimates. Despite this, the stock fell slightly in post-market trading, as investors are not happy about the heavy losses the company expects in the future. Electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN) reported its Q2-2022 results after market close today. Its revenue and earnings...
