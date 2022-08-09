ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry? Here are the top 12 Vietnamese food spots in Charlotte.

By Kadee Blakely, Heidi FInley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

When you’re tired of pizza or burgers, there’s a whole community of Vietnamese cuisine in Charlotte that’s worth exploring.

Steve Ly, co-owner of Cilantro Noodle , a family-run build-your-own noodle bar in the heart of Plaza Midwood, prides his restaurant on its ability to let customers build their pho noodle soup the way they want, without sacrificing the integrity of the noodle soup that’s a staple in Vietnamese cuisine. “Nobody does what we do — letting you build your bowl the way you like,” Ly said.

For a more traditional experience, Pho Hoa and Pho An Hoa — both on Central Avenue — are counted among the best.

“What we strive for is consistency,” owner Cuong Phan said of the family-run Pho Hoa restaurant. “We’ve had the same flavors for 24 years.”

While there are many Charlotte-area Vietnamese restaurants, here’s a list of some that we find are the best:

220C Banh Mi and Coffee

Location: 10020 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270

Neighborhood: Sardis Woods/MoRA

This new MoRA restaurant opened recently , catering to a neighborhood crowed and welcoming all. In addition to banh mi — created from scratch daily with French baguettes baked in house — you’ll find other Vietnamese specialties including taro buns and savory pastries such as beef bulgogi buns.

What to get: Heo Quay Banh Mi (crispy pork belly)

Cost: $9.49

Banh mi sandwiches at 220C Banh Mi. Tricia Tam/MoRA

Be’s Noodles & Banh Mi

Location: 11318 N Community House Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

As a fast and casual eatery in Ballantyne, Be’s Noodle & Banh Mi offers quick eats like Crispy Vermicelli Noodle Buns and Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi sandwiches, as well as warm and cozy noodle soups. The restaurant offers both dine-in seating and carryout.

What to get: Sliced Filet Mignon Pho (Pho Tai)

Cost: $14

Central Tea House

Location: 3000 Central Ave #6, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

You can find just about any tea drink you’re looking for here, hot or cold, including milk tea, fruit tea and seasonal specialties. You’ll likely see owner Phu Trinh’s daughters behind the counter.

What to get: Beach Bum (Jasmine green tea with red guava, pineapple, mango and lychee jelly)

Cost: $4

Cilantro Noodle

Location: 2001 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth/Plaza Midwood

This build-your-own noodle bar is the perfect solution for the picky eater who wants healthy options. The menu includes the traditional favorites too such as Pho Dac Biet, which is a pho noodle soup comprised of eye round steak, beef brisket, meatballs and braised short ribs. Tasty side offerings include items like Cilantro Chicken Wings, fried egg rolls and sweet potato tater tots.

Pro tip: If you’re hungry for more, try their sister restaurant, Ocha Time Tea, located right next door. The boba and tea options are the perfect follow-up to a savory meal.

What to get: Build-Your-Own Vermicelli Bowl

Cost: $8.50 - $9.95 (plus $3-$5 protein)

The restaurant offers dine-in, and takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, GrubHub and its website. On Wednesdays, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult meal (pickup or dine-in). Courtesy of Cilantro Noodle

Lang Van

Location: 3019 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215

Neighborhood: Shannon Park

This Vietnamese restaurant is a Charlotte favorite with a dedicated following, even during COVID-19 times , with a menu that includes traditional favorites such as pho, fresh summer rolls and vermicelli noodle dishes. The restaurant offers carryout, too.

What to get: Pho Dac Biet

Cost: $11.95

Lang Van offers takeout to cover your Vietnamese cravings. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Le’s Sandwiches & Cafe

Location: 4520 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: Eastway

A Charlotte legend and hidden gem, Le’s specializes in banh mi — a Vietnamese sandwich on a crispy yet simultaneously soft baguette. Customers can choose from a variety of meats and veggies as stuffing for this classic. This eatery is takeout only — at least until it moves to a new spot in fall or winter 2022 .

What to get: #6 Grilled Pork Sandwich

Cost: $4.50

Le’s Sandwiches & Café #6 menu item is a lemongrass grilled pork Banh Mi made with house made Vietnamese mayonnaise, pickled carrots, daikons, fresh jalapeños and cilantro. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Lula Banh Mi & Bakery

Location: 10400 Centrum Parkway , Suite A , Pineville, NC 28134

Neighborhood: Pineville

The Vietnamese baguette at this newly opened banh mi shop is baked from scratch — and you can tell. Place an order to pick up a couple of sandwiches to go, plus eggrolls and a few cupcakes or individual cheesecakes for dessert.

What to get: Grilled Pork Banh Mi

Cost: $7

Lula’s grilled pork banh mi. Candace Buchanan

Pho An Hoa

Location: 4832 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Sheffield Park

Pho An Hoa is a go-to spot for a multicultural clientele along Charlotte’s busy Central Avenue shops and restaurants . Owner Tiep Pham will close the restaurant and throw out his pho broth if he thinks its not up to par.

What to get: Pho Ga (chicken noodle soup with shredded chicken)

Cost: $9.50 to $16.50

Pho Hoa Noodle Soup

Location: 3000 Central Ave., Suite 1, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth Park

Pho Hoa Noodle Shop, one of Charlotte’s favorite since its opening 24 years ago, is among the places to go for a traditional take on Vietnamese cuisine, especially pho. And with menu categories such as Adventurer’s Choice, it’s impossible to get bored. To satisfy the sweet tooth, give one of its bubble teas a try. The restaurant offers both dine-in seating and carryout.

What to get: Pho Tai, Nam, Gau, Gan, Sach (#15)

Cost: $15.40

Pho Real Vietnamese Restaurant & Bar

Location: 440 E. McCullough Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

This University City-area Pho restaurant serves pho, Hu Tieu (a noodle soup made from chicken, pork, and seafood-based broth, and other classic dishes. Dine-in, pickup and delivery are available.

What to get: Hu Tieu Xao (vegetarian stir fry rice noodles)

Cost: $13.95

Van Loi

Location: 3101 Central Ave # 1, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Country Club Heights

Van Loi Chinese Barbecue is a traditional restaurant with specialties you won’t find anywhere else. The shop roasts about 400 ducks and 25 pigs every week , drawing customers from hours away.

What to get: Whole roasted duck

Cost: $21.50

Van Loi sells whole roasted ducks. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

The Warmack

Location: 1226 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Belmont/Plaza Midwood

Nothing is more soothing on a wet and soggy day than something warm and savory. Warmack Asian Fusion is new to the Plaza Midwood area, and offers Asian comfort food inspired by the owner and executive chef’s childhoods.

What to get: Braised Pork Belly, served with pickled watermelon and Vietnamese slaw

Cost: $18

The Braised Pork Bowl at Warmack. Courtesy of Warmack

Editor’s note: A version of this article was first published April 6, 2021, and it has been updated.

kiss951.com

The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants

Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
