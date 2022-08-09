Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 945 PM MST this evening for a portion of southwest Arizona, including the following county, Yuma. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia North central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cogdell, or 9 miles north of Argyle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dixie Union, Pebble Hill, Millwood and Axson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 16:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Southwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 433 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles north of Colfax, or 27 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Harrison, Tekoa, Fairfield, Rockford, Oakesdale, Worley, Latah and Belmont. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 397 and 413. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Pendleton FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Pendleton and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and numerous thunderstorms will continue into this evening. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely and much of that may fall in a one to two hour timeframe. Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Sears Fire burn scar in Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 212 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Scottsdale and Camp Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 11:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln, southeastern Stevens, northwestern Spokane and south central Pend Oreille Counties through NOON PDT At 1116 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Suncrest, or 17 miles northwest of Spokane, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Deer Park, Suncrest, Reardan, Springdale, Little Falls Dam, Elk, Gravelles, Mondovi, Loon Lake, Clayton, Eleanor, Ford and Tum Tum. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illness.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Northwestern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Southwestern Randolph County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Badin Lake, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Badin Lake, Badin, Denton, Eldorado, Fish Tales Marina, Whip-O-Will Campground, Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Ulah and High Rock Boat Dock Marina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Nez Perce, west central Lewis and east central Asotin Counties through 815 PM PDT At 741 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Winchester, or 18 miles south of Lapwai, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winchester, Rogersburg and Waha. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 278 and 279. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Phillips and northwestern Valley Counties through 900 PM MDT At 755 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Malta, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Malta, Saco, Tampico, Hinsdale, Vandalia, Sleeping Buffalo, Wagner, Content, Frenchman Reservoir and Bowdoin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hill by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 20:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR HILL COUNTY At 817 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 23 miles northwest of Beaver Creek to 9 miles east of Gildford, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Havre, Azure, Beaver Creek, Gildford, Sangrey, Agency, Boneau, Parker School, Kremlin, Laredo and Simpson. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include | General King Park Beach in Sheboygan North and South Beach in Port Washington
