Boston, MA

The best Boston Celtics dunks of the 2021-22 NBA season

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics’ 2021-22 season is long behind us in the rearview mirror, but the dunks, flushes, and brutal posterizations unleashed by various Celtics players over the course of that season have, as dunks often do, taken on a life of their own that transcends the moment (and season) they occurred in.

Boston players have sent opponents to entirely new dimensions with their dunking prowess, creating those flashbulb moments that spawned the term ‘business decision’ for those without the heart to try and contest what is all but guaranteed to outlive the effort made to stop the flush in question.

And to commemorate a season full of such nasty, rim-rattling dunks by the Celtics as described above, fan videographer Tomasz Kordylewski assembled a full-season highlight reel of the best posterizations of the 2021-22 season by Boston’s players.

Watch the clip embedded above to see the best dunks of last season while we wait for the next to arrive in October.

BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
