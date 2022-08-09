ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man found shot in gas station parking lot, says IMPD

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have a person of interest in an overnight shooting in the parking lot of an east side gas station.

Police were sent to the Conoco gas station at 5273 E. 38th Street (near N. Butler) around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside.

Responding officers found a male shooting victim at the the edge of the parking lot.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last described as “stable.”

Police say there is a person of interest, but it’s unclear what that person’s role in the shooting was.

This is not the first shooting connected to the Conoco station. There have been at least two people shot there since December of 2021.

