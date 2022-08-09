TARRYTOWN – Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed hundreds of volunteer firefighters from across the state to Tarrytown on Wednesday to kick off the 150th annual convention of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY). The convention draws representatives from many of the more than 1,500 volunteer fire departments from across the state to one location each year.

