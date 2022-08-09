Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County establishing threat assessment group
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the county legislature. The goal of the new group is to increase communications across prevention, treatment and response entities and to serve as...
Poughkeepsie school district secures $2.3 million state grant for student mental health
POUGHKEEPSIE – The State Office of Mental Health has awarded the Poughkeepsie City School District a $2.33 million grant to expand its mental health offerings to students and parents. The five-year award will benefit students at all grades, said Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser, who noted it was awarded in...
Latimer calls for regional approach to tourism
TARRYTOWN – Westchester County Executive George Latimer welcomed hundreds of volunteer firefighters from across the state to Tarrytown on Wednesday to kick off the 150th annual convention of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY). The convention draws representatives from many of the more than 1,500 volunteer fire departments from across the state to one location each year.
Proposed 2023 Newburgh city budget to look at office space
NEWBURGH – As Newburgh prepares to begin discussions about a 2023 city budget, officials will be looking at aging office space and facilities. The police headquarters, built in the early 1970’s, contains mold and other air quality issues, city hall is shored up with beams and braces, and other space may need to be reconfigured or relocated.
Westchester appropriates $10 million for small landlords to repair rentals
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County is setting aside $10 million for landlords of small rental properties of up to eight units to make repairs that could not be done during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic. County Executive George Latimer said up to $25,000 per rental unit will be...
Third Port Jervis woman who was reported missing is safe
PORT JERVIS – A third young Port Jervis woman reported as missing on social media earlier this week, and to Port Jervis Police Department on August 9, has been safely located. Police Chief William Worden said police were able to confirm Cheyenne McBride’s whereabouts and well-being the day after...
Governor honors fallen Rockland County firefighter at statewide convention
TARRYTOWN – Governor Kathy Hochul paid tribute to fallen Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd, who was killed while saving residents of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley in March 2021. Hochul gave the introductory remarks at the 150th anniversary Firefighters Association of New York convention on...
DEC conservation plans completed in Columbia and Putnam counties
ALBANY – Two conservation plans identifying important connections in nature that support wildlife and people have been completed by the State Department of Environmental Conservation. The Green Corridors Plan for the Eastern New York Highlands in Putnam County and the Taghkanic Headwaters Conservation Plan for the Taghkanic Creek’s headwaters...
Two Suffern men charged with assault
SUFFERN – Village Police in Suffern have arrested two local men on assault charges following an incident that occurred on July 31. The victim told police that after he had a disagreement with others at a local establishment, he decided to head home. Two of the others in the facility followed and assaulted him, causing several injuries.
MSMC grad, ‘Mrs. New York American,’ headed to Mrs. America pageant
NEWBURGH – The next “Mrs. America” pageant winner, to be crowned next Friday, August 19, may very well be Kate Boydston, a graduate of Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. The pageant will be held in Las Vegas. Boydston won the title of Mrs. New York American...
Jersey man sentenced to prison for 2019 Spring Valley homicide
NEW CITY – A 19-year-old North Bergen, New Jersey man was sentenced in Rockland County Court to 19 years in state prison in connection with his guilty plea to manslaughter. Jayden Rodriguez was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. On September 1, 2019, Rodriguez entered a Spring...
Bronx man drowns in Delaware River in Deerpark
TOWN OF DEERPARK – A 20-year-old Bronx man is the latest drowning victim in the Upper Delaware River this summer. At 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police responded to Hook Road Beach in Deerpark for a possible drowning. A search and rescue team located the victim, identified as Wandel...
Orange County to replace wooden bridges along Heritage Trail
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has signed legislation that will see roughly $1 million allocated to replace all of the wooden bridges along the Heritage Trail with steel and concrete structures. Neuhaus said that will facilitate faster response in the event of emergencies. “Now we can get...
Beacon’s iconic dummy light back in business
BEACON – The dummy traffic light at the intersection of Main and East Main Streets in the City of Beacon has been repaired and restored and is back up and running. The light had been destroyed months ago when a vehicle struck it. The light, dating back to 1926,...
Gunfire continues to disrupt Poughkeepsie; softball players duck for cover
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie was plagued by gunfire on Tuesday. One man was killed, two others were shot, and several people were forced to seek shelter during a gun battle on Tuesday night. A recreational softball game at the city’s College Hill Ballpark was interrupted when gunfire...
Newburgh PD looks to identify armed robbery suspects
NEWBURGH – The Detective Division of the Newburgh City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on July 29. The robbery occurred at 408 Broadway at around 11 p.m. If you know these individuals or...
Poughkeepsie man pleads guilty to fifth DWI in 10 years
KINGSTON – A 56-year-old Poughkeepsie man pled guilty in Ulster County Court to felony driving while intoxicated for having two prior convictions in the past 10 years. Johnny Miles’ criminal history dates back to 1983. The conviction of Miles stems from an incident on April 30 where he...
Beacon adds electric vehicle to cop car fleet
BEACON – The City of Beacon currently has four hybrid police vehicles and has now added an all-electric car for its detective division. While electric vehicles are typically charged with fossil fuel-generated power, the majority of the power for the police cars comes from renewable energy, said City Administrator Chris White.
Port Jervis man guilty of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home while armed with knife
GOSHEN – A 38-year-old Port Jervis man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Wednesday to armed burglary for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Port Jervis and threatening to injure her. Anthony Sorino’s guilty plea comes with a recommendation from the district attorney’s office that he be...
Free car charging coming to an end in Hyde Park
HYDE PARK – The electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Hyde Park Town Hall will cease to provide free charging to EV operators on August 31. The town was required to provide free charging to EV users for two years after installation, which occurred in 2020. The charging...
