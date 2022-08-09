PUBLIC NOTICE – Three Rivers WWTP:. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Water Resources Division (WRD), proposes to reissue a permit to the City of Three Rivers for the Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 409 Wolf Road, Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, Michigan 49093. The applicant collects wastewater from the City of Three Rivers and the Village of Constantine. The applicant discharges treated municipal wastewater to the St. Joseph River.

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO