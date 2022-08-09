Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Joey Gallo’s comments after first Dodgers HR show how wrong Yankees were
When someone’s not a fit, they’re simply not a fit. The New York Yankees learned that the hard way after they traded for Joey Gallo last year, despite reported warnings from influential voices in the front office advising against it. Turns out, the Yankees’ top decision makers were...
Aaron Boone’s comments on Oswald Peraza show Yankees need philosophy change
The Yankees‘ “process” is just never satisfying. It doesn’t help that the fanbase is impatient and demands immediate and consistent results, but New York’s front office frequently upsets the apple cart by delaying timelines of talented prospects, making questionable roster moves, and mishandling injury situations.
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff-contending Padres next week — cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year and the first 32 next year. Any postseason games the Padres play this year would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out.
On to Williamsport: Massapequa heads to Little League World Series
The Massapequa Coast Little League teams is heading to the Little League World Series with a 4-0 win in the Metro Region championship.
Clarke Schmidt perfect game bid showed Yankees what they’re missing
Entering a weekend where the New York Yankees desperately needed a few wins to right the ship, 26-year-old Clarke Schmidt toed the rubber and fired spectacularly, striking out 11 men in six perfect innings while releasing a statement to the baseball world. Unfortunately, that rubber was in Scranton, PA, and...
Yankees need to take advantage of game-changing Astros injury news
They won’t, but they need to! While the New York Yankees are hobbling, they’ve been blessed to see their direct AL East competition in the Rays and Blue Jays stumble with heartbreaking losses of their own. It’s been an added bonus that the Red Sox have been awful, too.
'A lot of memories': Juan Soto feels the love as he returns to Washington with the Padres
Juan Soto received a standing ovation that lasted well over a minute in his first at-bat in Washington since the Nationals traded him to the Padres.
