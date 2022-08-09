Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin area
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
WLUC
DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin's national forest will replace culverts
NORTHWOODS - The Chequanmegon-Nicolet National Forest is working on several emergency projects. This month the forest will start four emergency culvert replacement projects. The culverts will help wildlife by having water flow properly and allow for fish and wildlife to pass beneath. They are replacing a culvert near Lilypad Creek,...
WLUC
United States Geological Survey conducts fish population study in Lake Superior
ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - The United States Geological Survey is conducting a new study that could provide up-to-date information on Lake Superior’s fish populations. Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey began a fish population study in Lake Superior. The USGS launched one watercraft from California-based company Saildrone on Monday, and another on Tuesday. Matt Womble, Saildrone’s ocean data programs director, explained what its watercraft do.
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
cwbradio.com
Good News-Bad News Scenario in Wisconsin's Farm Fields
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It's a good news-bad news scenario playing out in Wisconsin farm fields this summer. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the weather has been very cooperative for accomplishing fieldwork, but the lack of rain in certain areas of the state is causing some stress on the corn and soybeans.
wuwm.com
National expert says Wisconsin DNR is making progress in deer management
A national wildlife expert who previously offered suggestions on Wisconsin’s deer management program returned to the state virtually Wednesday to speak before the Natural Resources Board. James Kroll, professor emeritus of Forest Wildlife Management at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas wore his credentials on his shirt....
spectrumnews1.com
Livestock show is the highlight of the Wisconsin State Fair for many
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — For the young farmers that travel from across Wisconsin, coming to the State Fair is not only about having a good time but also clearing up some misconceptions about the livestock industry. Lindsay Peters is a member of Juneau County Youth Livestock Association. She groomed...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
CBS 58
WLUC
Michigan State Police kick off Drive Sober campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Friday, you can expect more Michigan State Police patrols on the road because of the “Drive Sober” campaign. As summer lingers and with Labor Day on the horizon, the Michigan State Police is ramping up efforts to keep the public safe. MSP Trooper...
WNCY
What to know about Japanese Beetles in Northeast Wisconsin
PJ Liesch, also known as the @WiBugGuy on Twitter, is an entomologist at UW-Madison and Insect Diagnostic Lab. He shares how to identify a Japanese Beetle, managing practices for small and large scale operations, issues with department store Japanese Beetle traps and future trends of bugs. FULL STORY. REPORTS.
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
wglr.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Marquette poll director breaks down primary races
MADISON, Wis. — The director of the Marquette Law School poll, Charles Franklin, breaks down the races ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. This story is a part of News 3 Now’s Battleground Wisconsin primary election coverage. For an in-depth look at the race and the candidates running, click here.
WLUC
Novavax COVID vaccine available in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders, ages 18 and older, now have another COVID vaccine option to help protect them from serious illness or death. Background: How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines. The Novavax vaccine is the first COVID protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
