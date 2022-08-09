(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.

