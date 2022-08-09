Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Temps trend higher today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a fine Friday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s underneath clear skies. Later today we climb close to 100 degrees, but like the past couple of days low humidity will keep the feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.
KWCH.com
Temps jump to upper 90s after cool, comfortable morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is as another clear and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Later today underneath a sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the upper 90s or five degrees above average. After another nice night with low temperatures in...
KWCH.com
Hot again Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hotter weather is on the way over the next few days. It will be a mild start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s. The...
KWCH.com
Hotter days ahead
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will gradually get hotter over the next few days. It will be a mild start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s. The warming...
KWCH.com
Triple-digit temperatures return this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is as a clear and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Later today underneath a sunny sky expect highs in the middle 90s or a few degrees above average. After another nice night with low temperatures in...
adastraradio.com
Lack of Rain Causing Fire Issues in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires or of controlled burns getting out of control. Fire units in Reno County responded to rural fires. Around 1:45 p.m. Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire...
KWCH.com
Crews respond to large grass fire in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid K-96 and Ridge Road while crews respond to a large grass fire. Traffic is being diverted while firefighters work to put the fire out on the north side of K-96.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The makers of a special bowl promise their product will keep your favorite frozen treats frosty for hours. The HOST Ice Cream Freeze Bowl’s makers describe the bowl as being “insulated with active cooling gel so you can pile on as many scoops as you can eat.”
Air conditioning unit vandals strike Wichita’s Hyde Park twice
The City of Wichita says the Hyde Park Community Facility's air conditioning unit was damaged twice by vandals since early July.
KWCH.com
Large brush fire in Reno County contained
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews have contained a large grass and brush fire that broke out in Reno County Thursday afternoon. The Pretty Prairie Fire Chief said field crews were cutting CRP grass when the grass fire was sparked. The fire spread into trees and jumped K-14 Highway where it threatened at least two homes.
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
KWCH.com
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
The grand opening is set for Monday, August 15, but we have your first look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux right here on the blog. The chain based out of Louisiana has taken over the former Granite City space to give west siders a much anticipated Cajun option and additional sports bar in the part of town. We stopped by during a private opening event to give readers a first-hand look at what to expect.
wichitabyeb.com
West side donut love at Lamar’s Donuts
If you’re in northwest Wichita, where do you go for donuts? I decided to drop by Lamar’s Donuts. Since they have other locations around town, I’m already quite familiar with their sugary goodness. With their hours starting at 4 a.m. on the weekdays, this is a convenient stop for anybody out west looking for donuts anytime in the morning.
KWCH.com
Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
Major bridge replacement project in the works for Kellogg
A bridge that has plagued drivers in west Wichita is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2025.
Driver hits at least 3 people, cars at Club Rodeo
Authorities are searching for a man accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo on Thursday night near K-15 and MacArthur Road.
Dozens were sickened after visiting Kansas splash park, CDC says
A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that dozens got sick after visiting a splash pad at a Kansas wildlife park last summer.
The Quiznos sub chain is no more in Wichita, but a new chain is taking over its last spot
The Quiznos was the last one still operating in Wichita, but its space will soon be home to a colorful new restaurant.
KWCH.com
Work begins to repair, replace damaged, broken docks in Sedgwick County Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after Eyewitness News aired a story discussing safety concerns about rundown and broken fishing docks at Sedgwick County Park, the county is acting. The docks deemed the most dangerous are getting ripped out as Sedgwick County says, ultimately, safety is its biggest concern. “After...
