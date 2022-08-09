Lewis Hamilton reveals he turned down part in Top Gun: Maverick

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he turned down a role in the Top Gun sequel because of his Formula 1 commitments.

The Mercedes driver has a number of off-track interests and recently became part of the ownership group of NFL franchise Denver Broncos.

He is good friends with Top Gun star Tom Cruise and was desperate to be a part of the sequel to the 1986 film that came out earlier this summer.

"Basically I'm a friend of Tom Cruise," he told Vanity Fair . "He invited me to his set years ago when he was doing 'Edge of Tomorrow', and then we just built a friendship over time.

"When I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to ask him. I said 'I don't care what role it is. I'll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back'".

Offered a part as a fighter pilot, Hamilton said he had to decline it in "the most upsetting call that I think I've ever had".

“I’m a perfectionist,” he added. “There just wasn’t time.”

A seven-time world champion, Hamilton has had to make do with fighting to be the best of the rest this season, with 2021 title rival Max Verstappen seemingly on course to retain his crown.

His future in the sport has been the subject of much debate even after he signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes last year, tying him to the team until the end of next season.

With the prospect of an unrivalled eighth championship keeping him going, the Brit says he is "still on the mission" when asked about whether he is considering retirement.

"I'll be lying if I said that I hadn't thought about extending," he said.

"I'm still on the mission, I'm still loving driving, I'm still being challenged by it. So I don't really feel like I have to give it up anytime soon."

