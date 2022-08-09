ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FO8QF_0hA9CIMm00

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.

The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.

Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.

Comments / 161

Susan Hartwig
3d ago

RIP Olivia Newton John. You have been a courageous women dealing with cancer all these years. Take your wings and fly. Condolences to the family

Reply(8)
137
Gale Delaney Lane
3d ago

She was pure grace to the end. A legacy of music and kindness will keep her alive in our hearts and lives. Rest in peace your journey here is done. You now know the great secrets of the otherside.

Reply(2)
102
Leah E
3d ago

I think she knew it would be her last Christmas! What a sweet unselfish thing to do! She was a lovely woman and I hope there are no haters out there, who trash her stellar reputation! We all now the rags like the National Enquirer are making up lies about her even before her death! Godspeed Olivia!🙏

Reply
47
