WJLA
Halfway home: More than half of 4,000 beagles now rescued from Va. breeding facility
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — More good news as the dog days of summer roll on -- more than half of the 4,000 beagles have now been rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia, according to the Humane Society. Foster parents lined up outside Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in...
WJLA
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon
MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location at 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the drive-through fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first...
WJLA
4 injured after fiery crash into Arlington, Virginia bar, roads closed in area
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Multiple people are injured after a car crashed into a bar along Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia Friday evening. According to Arlington Fire, four people are being transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. A vehicle crashed into a building in the Ireland's Four Courts...
WJLA
Over 165,000 pairs of fake diabetic socks from Turkey seized from Virginia port
NORFOLK, Va. (7News) — Thousands of diabetic socks from Turkey were seized from the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Va. on July 29, according to a release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Diabetic socks are specialty socks that are non-elastic to reduce pressure and swelling, that eliminate the...
WJLA
Owner of DC's District Dogs considering relocation following rash of severe flooding
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — At first you think maybe you're outside an aquarium looking in, then you realize that's a window and on the other side is a flooded Rhode Island Avenue. And if the glass should break, water's going to gush into District Dogs. It's a doggie daycare,...
WTOP
Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC
For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police partner with 'The ABLE Project' for new active bystandership training
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department is rolling out a new training approach with a focus on teaching and supporting peer intervention among officers. "It's a program that empowers officers to intervene in situations where they see things that may be unsafe or unlawful," said...
Arrest made in murder of woman found on fire in apartment in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman whom police found on fire in an apartment in Falls Church Wednesday. Maj. Ed O’Carroll with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers arrested Richard Montana, 47, of Arlington. O’Carroll said at a news […]
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
WJLA
Do you recognize him? MPD looking for man they say assaulted victim with a knife in NW DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a knife on Aug. 3 in Northwest D.C. Police say an unknown man, caught on camera in the picture below, used a knife in an assault in the 1600 block of I Street, Northwest.
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
Baltimore Police warns teens about Orbeez challenge
Baltimore police are sending out a warning about the Orbeez challenge going around social media. Anyone caught doing the challenge can be charged with a felony.
WJLA
Stolen gun found, boy flees into woods after suspicious vehicle reported at Va. school
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A juvenile male is in custody after police say he fled into the woods following reports of a suspicious vehicle on the grounds of a Fauquier County high school Thursday, police said. Thursday morning, a staff member at Kettle Run High School informed the...
WJLA
How a new 'Teacher Residency Program' is helping Fairfax Co. schools amid staff shortages
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools has launched a new 'Teacher Residency Program',' with a goal of getting qualified educators into the classroom a bit more quickly amid a national teacher shortage. "It will work to deepen our pool," said FCPS' Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources...
WJLA
'Expired license': DC Health closes Georgetown Cupcake, July health violations addressed
WASHINGTON (7News) — Georgetown Cupcake in Northwest D.C. is closed "until further notice" by the city's Division of Food, according to a notice placed on its door. The closure notice seen by 7News cited violations of "the District of Columbia food code regulations" which the notice said, "presents an imminent health hazard(s) to the public."
WJLA
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
WJLA
Funeral services set for slain Baltimore teen; family pushes for accountability
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It has been nearly a week since NyKayla Strawder,15, was shot and killed outside her home in southwest Baltimore, and her family is still pushing for someone to be held accountable in the homicide. Baltimore Police said a 9-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot Strawder while playing...
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
WJLA
Small Business Spotlight: Purple Narwhal Music & Manga
7NewsDC — Today's Small Business Spotlight takes us to Purple Narwhal Music & Manga to celebrate National Vinyl Record Day. Kidd O'Shea visited the family-owned store in Rockville, where you can spin some of the biggest hits from past and present.
